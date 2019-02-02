Try 1 month for 99¢
Highway 20 rollover

A truck rests on its roof after flipping over Saturday afternoon in the 6500 block of Washington Avenue (Highway 20). Mount Pleasant Police officers briefly shut down the eastbound lanes.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

MOUNT PLEASANT — Eastbound Washington Avenue (Highway 20) was briefly shut down Saturday afternoon when a white Ford pickup truck rolled onto its roof between The Lanes on 20 and Rocky Rococo.

Mount Pleasant Police officers responded at 2:07 p.m. to the 6500 block of Washington Avenue and began shutting the road down at about 2:15 p.m., according to Sgt. Chris Paulson. Officers reopened the left lane at about 2:45 p.m. and cleared the scene shortly later at 3 p.m.

No on was injured in the crash and no other vehicles were involved. Paulson said the truck's driver hit a patch of snow, overcorrected and hit the curb, causing the truck to flip onto its roof. 

Paulson said he was not sure how extensively the truck was damaged, but "the roof was certainly bent up. It was crushed."

After the truck was flipped back over, snow spread across the road. Officers shoveled the road to prevent another crash before they left the scene.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments