MOUNT PLEASANT — A 71-year-old man from Racine reportedly showing signs of impairment allegedly caused a roll over crash sending himself and one other to the hospital with non-life threating injuries, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department and South Shore Fire Department responded on Thursday just before midnight to the area of Highway 31 (South Green Bay Road) and Shirley Avenue in reference to a vehicle crash, according to a news release from the MPPD.

It was reported the crash was a roll over and a man was trapped inside the vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles on the east side of the roadway with heavy damage. Northbound lanes of traffic on South Green Bay Road at Ridgeway Avenue had to be shut down temporarily while the initial investigation occurred, the MPPD said.

The two vehicles that were involved were a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and 2012 Lincoln MKZ. The operator of the Chevrolet Silverado was identified as Timothy R. Stindle Sr., 71, from Racine.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Stindle was driving southbound on South Green Bay Road attempting to make a left turn onto Shirley Avenue and the Lincoln was northbound on South Green Bay Road. Stindle failed to yield the right of way, causing the crash, the MPPD said.

Stindle and the Lincoln operator were taken to the emergency room with non-life threating injuries.

Stindle showed signs of impairment, and was subsequently arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, causing injury. The vehicles were towed from the scene due to the extent of the damages.

This crash remains under investigation by the MPPD.

