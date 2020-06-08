Roll out the barrels – orange, that is; Summer road construction in full bloom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — The proliferation of orange barrels, detours and narrowed lanes of traffic in road construction work zones is testing the patience of many a driver in Racine County these days.

Multiple road work projects are already underway or will soon commence, including a variety of road work projects slated by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Racine County, the City of Racine and the villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant. Tentative work schedules are subject to change and dependent on weather conditions.

City of Racine

A number of road projects are slated for the City of Racine this year according to John Rooney, commissioner of public works, who noted several major projects are being undertaken jointly with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Durand Avenue: Work is ongoing on Durand Avenue (Highway 11) between Kentucky Street and Kearney Avenue, Rooney said, with road work west of Kentucky to Highway 31 being managed solely by the DOT. Work, which began in late February/early March, is anticipated to be wrapped up by late October to early November.