RACINE — Twin Dragon Games can’t seem to get out of basements. But it’s a good thing.

Even though the shop is usually a flight or two of stairs down in whatever building it’s in, it is growing alongside Racine’s tabletop gaming community — most recently, by opening in its third, biggest location.

Tabletop love story: The Padillas Dan, at left, and Christine Padilla are the husband-and-wife duo who co-own the Twin Dragon Games LLC tabletop shop that opened in 2017 in Not…

Twin Dragon started inside Not Your Parents Basement, 410 Main St., in December 2017. Then, right before the pandemic hit, it moved a couple doors over to 440 Main St., where it lived for just over a year.

On Friday, Twin Dragon hatched at its newest nest, 500 Wisconsin Ave., immediately north of Kewpee Sandwich Shop.

It’s still downtown, but roomier than ever: There’s the large main lobby and breakaway rooms for hosting tabletop games tournaments and — perhaps most long-awaited — running Dungeons and Dragons campaigns.

Twin Dragon knows how to make a basement feel like a different world, not dark and dingy but colorful and fun with friends old and new playing games together.

“We just really grew all around as a business,” said Christine Padilla, who co-owns the store with her husband, Dan Padilla. “There’s a bigger interest in gaming, everybody is ready to come back to it.”

Growing with the community

Pokemon players Christine Padilla plays the Pokemon Trading Card game on Jan. 5, 2020, with a boy who found Twin Dragon Games, the business Padilla co-owns, t…

Brenden Novak has been a regular customer at Twin Dragon since the beginning. Novak, an avid player of the Pokemon card game, said he’d known how to play prior to visiting the shop, “but it was fun to play with Dan and Christine.”

Tabletop games have grown in popularity despite the pandemic shaking the ability for people to, well, play at a table together. People are still playing D&D online, many trading card game tournaments were held virtually, and those who are returning to battle face-to-face are more excited than ever.

“I think morale has gone up a lot,” Novak said. “It was a little rough when COVID was going on. But we’re going to start back up again, with a bunch of people coming back.”

An armful of boxes Dan Padilla, co-owner of Twin Dragon Games, carries an armful of Pokemon card boxes during the process of moving process out of 440 Main St. o…

A destination

Novak said the Padillas are one of the main reasons why the games community has thrived during the pandemic. “It’s definitely grown a lot with them for sure.”

Novak drives all the way to Downtown Racine from Burlington. He said he knows people coming from all over the county and surrounding areas just to visit Twin Dragon.

“People are like, ‘Oh, you’re in between Milwaukee and Kenosha, it’s perfect for me,’” Dan said. “We’ve had college students from Carthage, Parkside and even Illinois.”

And those games fans from all over the region have come to know Twin Dragon as their home, especially as it makes room for them.

“We’ve been getting a lot more people, a lot more involvement with everything. It’s just going to become a more of a community,” said James Serum-Wood, who has been a regular since 2018.

Twin Dragon Games Twin Dragon Games is now at 500 Wisconsin Avenue.

Staying accessible, affordable

If you’ve head to a big-box store recently, chances are you’ve seen empty shelves where stacks of trading cards should be. The Pokemon trading card game has been hit hard, with scalpers buying merchandise in bulk and reselling for jacked up prices, causing shortages.

The shortage means even smaller, local game stores like Twin Dragon struggle to keep product in stock. These small stores have also upped their prices from retail both to keep afloat in general during the pandemic and to profit off of supply and demand.

To combat this, the Padillas enacted limits on the amount of popular card product (not just Pokemon) each customer can buy per visit. They discouraged customers buying their products just to resell them. Upping prices is not something they believe in.

“During the COVID era, we had a lot of people just raise up the prices on everything. For us, it was more like, ‘We’ve got to keep everything the same because we want accessibility to these games,’” Dan said. “Gaming grew ... tremendously during COVID because of how it brought people together. Even if we were tempted to do something like that, we always say, ‘Our players need this.’”

“I mean, it’s sad, because a grandma or parents should be able to buy their kid Pokemon packs,” Christine said.

Dan remembered when he was a little kid and had to mow lawns just to be able to afford to play his favorite games.

“If I was cutting the lawn for $30, and I was going to spend it at a game store so that I could buy this product, and I know it’s $30 but then all of a sudden ... I go there and it’s $50? I probably won’t get it, or I’d have to ask my parents,” Dan said.

As a kid in a struggling family, asking his parents for more money was the last thing he wanted to do. That’s why keeping things affordable means a lot to him and Christine.

The next level

With their new space, Dan and Christine hope to be able to host bigger, better events, like birthday parties, regional tournaments and even charity game nights, alongside having a space for their regular players.

“We just want to grow the game,” Christine said.

Specifically, they want to focus on introducing families of color to board games and tabletop games. They’re growing a collection of games more focused on pictures over words. They are also hoping to host a board game night for foster families, and to gain sponsorships or acquire donations to be able to send those families home with a board game.

“There’s a lot of families here in Racine specifically, that are in transition of learning English better,” said Dan, whose first language is Spanish. “Comprehension was very hard for me. Then I started playing Pokemon with my brother, and it clicked.”

Christine is also planning to host ladies’ game nights at Twin Dragon in attempt to get more women interested in games.

“Women in the gaming industry have grown a lot,” Christine said. “I want to make sure that women ... feel safe in gaming. You walk into a room and usually, it’s full of guys, which is fine. But the one thing is respect. That is what we’ve pushed for the five years we’ve been open, is respect.”

