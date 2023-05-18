YORKVILLE — Following the March retirement of Julie Anderson as county Public Works and Development Services director, the spot is now filled.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave appointed Roley Behm via a report approved by County Board majority voice vote on May 9.

“We are confident that he will continue to build upon the work that former Director Julie Anderson and the rest of our team have accomplished,” Delagrave said in his State of the County address, also May 9.

“With his experience and dedication, we are eager to see the future of our parks under his leadership.”

Delagrave said he’s excited to welcome Behm to the position and the county is lucky to have him. Behm said he could say it right back.

In the 7½ years Behm has worked with Racine County, he’s had cancer, pulmonary embolisms and a bad case of COVID-19.

“At no point during those times when I was in the hospital did I ever fear about losing my job,” he said.

“A lot of people can’t say that, and I can. So, it means a lot, and it means a lot for me to stay here and my process of moving up.”

Behm will continue to look for opportunities to partner at the local, state and federal levels to deliver roads residents can be proud of for years to come, Delagrave said.

‘A deep understanding’ of the county

Behm holds associate degrees in land surveying and civil engineering and a bachelor’s degree in environmental geoscience. He also has a master’s degree in public administration.

Behm began his career with Racine County in February 2016 when he was selected to join the highway engineering division as an engineering specialist.

He was chosen because of his prior private sector experience in construction, land surveying and environmental engineering.

Delagrave wrote in his report that Behm possesses “excellent communication and interpersonal skills, enabling him to effectively develop working relationships with his staff, peers and leaders within and outside of Racine County.”

Behm was “quickly promoted” to engineering manager in October 2018 and again to highway and parks superintendent in November 2021.

He fostered a collaborative team effort with a large group to accomplish results on numerous projects, Delagrave said, and is highly motivated and committed to public service.

“Roley has a deep understanding of Racine County’s challenges and strengths. He is a creative thinker and has developed innovative solutions to provide our residents with efficient, effective services,” Delagrave wrote. “He will significantly contribute to our county and help us achieve our goal of making Racine County a great place to live, work and play.”

Behm addressed the County Board before being appointed and said it’s a privilege to be there.

“I worked with passion, I work hard, little bit of luck, hopefully not too much luck, because you’ve seen with guys with luck, you don’t need a lot of brains,” he joked. “But this is great.”

District 21 Supervisor Taylor Wishau congratulated his friend and colleague via a Facebook post.

He said it was an honor to vote on the appointment and is thankful for Behm’s dedication and passion.

“Roley is an exceptional person and a great servant leader to all citizens of Racine County!” Wishau wrote in an email.

