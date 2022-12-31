Roesing family prepares to shut the door on furniture business after four generations, 120 years

ROCHESTER — With its loyal client base and high-profile location, Roesing Furniture would be a nifty catch for any buyer looking to get into the furniture business.

Bob Roesing, however, would not hear of it.

Rather than risk some outsider tarnishing the legacy of his family business, Roesing has decided to simply shut down and close the doors on a Racine County business.

“We’ve done it a certain way,” he said. “The family tradition — I just didn’t want to see that disappear.”

So, after more than a century of furnishing homes in Racine County with couches, beds and the like, Roesing Furniture is going out of business.

Roesing and his team are liquidating the inventory in their 20,000-square-foot showroom, and the highly visible retail property along Highway 36 is for sale.

Customers who have become friends — and friends who have become customers — are visiting the store one last time to either snap up a few more bargains or just bid farewell to a business that has been part of the community for four generations.

Karen Caliva of the Town of Burlington remembers buying her first bedroom set at Roesing Furniture in the early 1970s for payments of just $25 a month. She has been a regular customer ever since, enchanted by the Roesing family’s friendly and honest approach.

“They make you want to shop there,” she said.

Of the store’s closing, Caliva said: “It’s a big loss. It’s kind of like, ‘Where are we going to go now?’”

Started in 1902 by Roesing’s great-grandfather, Henry Roesing, the store opened on Pine Street in Burlington during the horse-and-buggy pioneer days. Roesing later turned the business over to his son, A.J. Roesing, who then turned it over to his son, Don Roesing.

Don Roesing’s wife, Annette Roesing, now 85, remains a fixture in the store, even though her husband retired in the mid-1980s, and he died two years ago.

“It’s like our home,” she said. “It’s been our whole life.”

In the 1950s, Don Roesing moved to a new location, 209 N. Main St. in Burlington. He built an addition onto the store in the ‘70s. What he really wanted, though, was a spot along Highway 36, a busy corridor traveled every day by hundreds of would-be furniture buyers.

Roesing soon got his chance, although it involved leaving Burlington. Roesing Furniture moved in 1977 to its current location at 29131 Evergreen Drive. Located in Rochester, the store is positioned north of Burlington on the southern outskirts of Waterford, and has a Waterford mailing address.

From this strategic spot overlooking Highway 36, the business grew its customer base with a bright red sign beckoning passersby to “Roesing Furniture Showroom.”

Competing with such big regional names as Steinhafels Furniture and Ashley Furniture, Roesing found a loyal following among consumers who appreciated doing business locally in an atmosphere that combined quality products with folksy customer service.

Every New Year’s Day, the store opened for a special one-day sale. With prices marked down dramatically for just 24 hours, the strategy paid off, with a buying frenzy not unlike that of Black Friday shopping events.

Customer Dan Peterson of Franksville recalls missing the New Year’s Day sale one year. When he showed up the next day, the staff in the Roesing showroom told him to pick out what he wanted, and he would get the special prices anyway, even though the sale was over.

That sort of relaxed business style, Peterson said, has kept him coming back, so much so that virtually his entire house is filled with Roesing Furniture products.

“It’s a family-oriented business,” Peterson said. “You walk in the front door, and it’s always, ‘Hey, how are you doing, how’s the family?’”

Bob Roesing, now the fourth generation in the family business, started working for his father as a teenager. When his father retired in the ‘80s, Roesing took over, with help from longtime manager Harris Schultz and also Schultz’s nephew, Ron Wuttke.

With no more than eight employees, Roesing found himself working six days a week to preserve the traditions and build on the success started by his great-grandfather.

Roesing grew the business even more, using his 20,000-square-foot showroom and 10,000-square-foot warehouse to treat customers to such familiar names as La-Z-Boy Furniture and Decor-Rest Furniture, as well as such specialty suppliers as Wisconsin’s own Door County Amish.

As the years passed, customers became repeat customers, and many became friends.

“It was just a lot of fun,” Roesing said. “I got to meet a lot of wonderful people.”

Wuttke, who recently retired, has fond memories of the New Year’s Day sales, when customers lined up outside the store and rushed into the showroom in search of bargains starting at 11 a.m. Extra employees were hired on as temporary help for the day. It took days sometimes to sort out the blizzard of sales recorded during the once-a-year event.

At the end of each New Year’s Day sale, Don, and later Bob, treated the entire crew to a celebratory dinner and cocktails.

“It was a great place to work,” Wuttke said. “Sometimes it didn’t seem like a job.”

Roesing has two children — one son and one daughter — who have both found careers elsewhere, with no interest in the furniture business. Roesing also has two grandchildren, and he is looking for a way to slow down his hectic work life.

About six months ago, Roesing decided to close the furniture store after 120 years.

He has enlisted the services of Planned Furniture Promotions, a national consultant based in Enfield, Connecticut, to carry out the liquidation sale and other details of the closure. The New Year’s Day sale has become an extended going-out-of-business event. The sale is expected to continue for several weeks, with no firm timetable yet for locking the doors and walking away.

The building might not stand vacant for long, as potential buyers already have shown interest in repurposing the property.

Roesing, now 60, has accepted the reality that he is presiding over the end of a family business that has continued for more than a century. He is content in knowing that he helped to both sustain a level of success and to create a hallmark that will remain part of Racine County business history.

“It’ll be a sad day when I leave — no doubt about it,” he said. “But it’s just time to move on.”

