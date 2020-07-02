Roe Avenue car fire causes $4,000 in damage

RACINE — The cause of a Wednesday evening car fire is under investigation after causing $4,000 in damage to the vehicle.
At 8:22 p.m., the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to a car fire in the alley behind 1833 Roe Ave. The Racine Police Department was also dispatched to the scene. There were no injuries associated with the incident.
With the vehicle being close to a garage, Lt. John Magnus said a general alarm structure fire response was toned, with response by Truck 1, Quint 4, Engine 1, Engine 2, Med 1 and Battalion 1.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming through the right rear window of a four-door early 2000’s Cadillac from the right rear passenger compartment.
“When the units got on scene, Quint 4 downgraded it to their rig alone because it was just a small fire in the car and there were no exposures threatened by the fire,” Magnus noted.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
The rear/back dash area of the car, which was outfitted with speakers and amplifiers and their associated wiring, was determined as the fire’s area of origin according to Magnus.
While the cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Thursday morning, Magnus told The Journal Times that he was leaning toward an accidental fire determination based on investigations by himself and the Racine Police Department, which he praised as having “helped out a lot.”
“I’m pretty much thinking that it was an accidental fire caused by an electrical problem in the right rear passenger area of the car in the [rear/back dash] area behind the back seat…,” Magnus noted. “With the exception of the window where the fire was, the vehicle was locked and secured. And they hadn’t driven the vehicle in a couple days either … To me, I didn’t see any foul play … It appeared to me, the way the damage was on the vehicle, that the fire started inside the vehicle.”
