Roe Avenue car fire causes $4,000 in damage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The cause of a Wednesday evening car fire is under investigation after causing $4,000 in damage to the vehicle.

At 8:22 p.m., the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to a car fire in the alley behind 1833 Roe Ave. The Racine Police Department was also dispatched to the scene. There were no injuries associated with the incident.

With the vehicle being close to a garage, Lt. John Magnus said a general alarm structure fire response was toned, with response by Truck 1, Quint 4, Engine 1, Engine 2, Med 1 and Battalion 1.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming through the right rear window of a four-door early 2000’s Cadillac from the right rear passenger compartment.

“When the units got on scene, Quint 4 downgraded it to their rig alone because it was just a small fire in the car and there were no exposures threatened by the fire,” Magnus noted.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

The rear/back dash area of the car, which was outfitted with speakers and amplifiers and their associated wiring, was determined as the fire’s area of origin according to Magnus.