No, your eyes were not playing tricks on you Sunday night. That was indeed Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who made a brief cameo appearance as a King's Landing civilian on the popular HBO television show "Game of Thrones."
There had been a lot of hype leading up to the Sunday show that Rogers would be in the episode and it turned out to be true.
Sunday night Rodgers posted on Instagram," It was just for a few seconds, but I'll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones #crazyepisodetonight."
Green Bay Packers tweeted, “So what’s everyone watching tonight?” Then, they showed a picture of Aaron Rodgers in costume and said, “Game of Thrones … Obviously.”
Rogers... Aren't we done with this guy already?
That was a completely underwhelming appearance. If you blinked you missed it, and even if you were watching and looking for him you missed it.
I don't even think it would count as an acting credit.
