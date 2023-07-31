Residents gathered at Monument Square to watch Rocky Rose perform as part of Saturday Sounds. The free weekly concert series hosted by Downtown Racine Corp. runs through the end of August. “We are your local, homegrown band from Racine,” lead singer Rachelle Koshen told the crowd. “We’re going to give you some art. Art with a beat.”
Hanna Van Den Einde
