Rocking chairs up for auction Sept. 1

RACINE — The Amish-built rocking chairs, which have beautified Downtown Racine all summer, go up for online auction beginning Sept. 1. Proceeds from the online auction will help keep downtown vibrant by supporting the organization whose mission is to foster economic, social and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists.

Opening bids for the 16 chairs up for auction start at $300 and the bidding will close at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 10. To participate and view chairs that will be up for auction, visit RacineDowntown.com and click on the "Auctions" tab.

There is also a self-guided scavenger hunt with the rocking chairs that people are encouraged to participate in at their leisure all summer long. The scavenger hunt is fun and appropriate for all ages. Each rocking chair has a question that relates to the chair’s artistic design. Any person wanting to participate will be awarded a $5 Downtown gift card (valid at over 100 locations) for answering at least 15 of the questions correctly. Map and questions for the scavenger hunt can be picked up at the DRC office, 425 Main St. or viewed at racinedowntown.com/events.

Rocking chairs that are up for auction this year include:

Nancy Barthuly — "Navigating Racine"

Chelsey Cacciotti — "Giardino di Bottoni"

Evergreen Academy — "Drip"

Hailey Fischer — "Lazy Daisies"

Liz Gage — "Norwegian Rosemaled" and "Sunflower Dreams"

Shannon Gegare — "Rockin’ Rhymes"

Rachel Hankwitz — ""Wildflowers"

Brenda Lois — "Rocking the Beatles"

Connie Meredith — "Southern Comfort"

Samantha Moe — ""My Oasis"

Paul Muckler — "Wisconsin Rocks!"

Paul Muckler — "Rockin’ Robin"

Bill Reid, Vicki Schmitz, Holly Wolf-Mattick and Prairie Art Department — "Flyover States"

Tara Schmidt — "Sounds of Spring"

Jessica VandeLeest — "Rocking the 90’s"

Nicki Zimmer — "Space is the Breath of Art"

RYOCF, Person in our Care — Not titled

Eight rocking chairs have been sponsored to stay Downtown for years to come: