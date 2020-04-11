Rocket Wash owner says Safer at Home order is discriminatory: some car washes remain open, others closed

MOUNT PLEASANT — Some car washes have been forced to close under the State of Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order. Others, despite offering nearly identical services, are allowed to stay open. The owner of Rocket Wash thinks the order is discriminatory.
“We desperately want to reopen,” said Michael Willkomm, owner of all three Rocket Wash locations in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and in Mount Pleasant at 4733 Spring St.
But they aren’t able to legally open while the state’s order closing “nonessential businesses” remain in place.
“Unfortunately, many parts of the Safer at Home order that the state has enacted are very confusing, and in cases where business owners believe their business should be exempt, it puts law enforcement in the middle,” Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens explained in an email. “There are many grey areas associated with Safer at Home. The last thing law enforcement wants to do is to close down a small business. Oftentimes, these small businesses are the fabric of many communities, and draw people together.”
Car washes are not considered to be an essential business, under the order. However, gas stations and auto shops are allowed to be open. As such, if a car wash is owned by one of those gas stations or auto shops or some other essential business, they are allowed to be open.
Soens explained it like this: “The state has deemed businesses that sell gas, food and drink as ‘essential’ businesses and therefore exempt. If these businesses happen to also run a car wash, the car wash is allowed to remain open since the business as a whole can be open.”
“We don’t think that’s equitable that some car washes are being treated differently,” Willkomm said. “We don’t like it, but we’ve got to follow the law.”
The Journal Times reached out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office Friday afternoon for an explanation on why some car washes are treated differently, but did not receive a reply.
The Splash N Dash car wash at 856 Milwaukee Ave. in Burlington is entirely unmanned car wash; Rocket Wash is manned. As such, Splash N Dash Owner Michael Wily said his business is allowed to stay open because there is little chance of human-to-human contact. But, he has deactivated the vacuums on site, so that customers won’t be touching the same surfaces — excluding the machine to pay for washes.
Still, business at Splash N Dash is down at least 50%.
“This is a gray area for everybody,” Wily said.
At Regency Car Wash, at 6149 Regency West Drive, just north of Best Buy and the Dick's Sporting Goods Outlet in Mount Pleasant, vehicles were seen using both the touchless car washes and the handheld machines on Saturday afternoon.
Goodbye for now
When Rocket Wash announced the closure of each of its locations on Facebook on April 1, accompanied by an image of a suds-covered rocket ship wearing a face mask, said that all Rocket Wash club members’ billing has been suspended and that no one will be billed until the car washes can reopen.
“Thank you for being so patient with us as we navigate this uncharted territory,” the Facebook post said. “We wish all of you the best of health. Be safe rocketeers.”
