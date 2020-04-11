Rocket Wash owner says Safer at Home order is discriminatory: some car washes remain open, others closed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Some car washes have been forced to close under the State of Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order. Others, despite offering nearly identical services, are allowed to stay open. The owner of Rocket Wash thinks the order is discriminatory.

“We desperately want to reopen,” said Michael Willkomm, owner of all three Rocket Wash locations in Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and in Mount Pleasant at 4733 Spring St.

But they aren’t able to legally open while the state’s order closing “nonessential businesses” remain in place.

“Unfortunately, many parts of the Safer at Home order that the state has enacted are very confusing, and in cases where business owners believe their business should be exempt, it puts law enforcement in the middle,” Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens explained in an email. “There are many grey areas associated with Safer at Home. The last thing law enforcement wants to do is to close down a small business. Oftentimes, these small businesses are the fabric of many communities, and draw people together.”