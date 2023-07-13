MOUNT PLEASANT — A group of children is spending this week working on projects around Mead Street.

“Rock the Block” is a part of the Volunteer Center of Racine County and is funded by the Youth Volunteer Corps, which is based in Missouri.

The project is focused on houses in the 2300, 2200 and 2100 blocks of Mead Street in Mount Pleasant. The base of operations is the Lakeside COP House at 2237 Mead St.

About 40-50 volunteers are pitching in to help fixing fencing, paint porches and steps, and improve landscaping with flowers donated by Borzynski’s Farm & Floral Market.

As of Tuesday, 25 houses had signed up to be part of the project.

Along with the restoration work, the residents will receive cleaning products and snacks donated by the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Kenosha.

Kelly Fragassi, executive director of The Volunteer Center, said the experience not only helps the residents, but also teaches the volunteers new skills, such as developing a strategy and how to be flexible with planning.

Street construction is also taking place during the project, but that work hasn’t impacted the volunteers efforts.

“We have to learn, as leaders and community members, how to deal with things when they come up and plans change and have to be flexible,” Fragassi said. “This is one of the lessons we are learning in this project. We just have to keep going, find another way.”

Angel Caro has been working for the Youth Volunteer Corps for about a year. He said working with his dad on job sites taught him to be handy, and that he learned to paint from his family.

“You got to learn it one day,” Caro said.

Caro said that while the work he does for the Youth Corps counts as volunteer hours for his school, he could see himself sticking around with the organization.

“We do get a lot of kids that come here because it is a requirement for school,” Fragassi said. “But they do end up staying too because it is something fun to do and we do a lot of different activities.”

Jacob Brown started with the Youth Corps this week.

He is a member of Racine Video Production, a youth organization that helps groups make videos, and his team decided to pitch in after helping to make a promotional video about “Rock the Block.”

“It feels good, I enjoy it,” Brown said about volunteering. “It’s a very nice day to do it, too.”

Fragassi said that a big part of the program teaching young people how to be good community members.

“These are the type of things you can do when you’re at home,” Fragassi said. “You can help out your own parents or your own neighbors since you have these skills now.”