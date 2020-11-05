Rock for Vets Nov. 7 has live music on two stages

DOVER — The 11th annual Rock for Vets will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave. (highways 11 and 75). Six bands who support veterans will be featured.

The event, which was postponed from its usual April date due to the pandemic, is hosted by the Veterans of America Motorcycle Club Inc. (VOMAC). VOAMC is dedicated to supporting area veterans and veteran organizations through its events, volunteerism and donations.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the tribute to veterans opening ceremony is at 4 p.m. Live music on two stages begins at 4:30 p.m.

The music

The Sociables, a southern blues and classic rock band, will headline the Moss Trucking main stage. The Sociables have been voted the best southern rock band in the Midwest area from Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI). Opening the night will be Fall Hazard of Racine who perform a variety of music, and Altered State, a high energy rock band from Milwaukee.