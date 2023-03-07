ROCHESTER — A resident with years of experience in local government has become the newest member of the Rochester Village Board.

Lori Peternell of 404 Paul St. has been selected to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of longtime trustee Chris Bennett.

Peternell was selected from among four applicants to complete Bennett’s two-year term, which continues until April 2024.

The other applicants were Russell Kumbler, Angie Sterling and Jack Trautman.

The remaining members of the seven-member Village Board voted Feb. 27 to appoint Peternell to the post. Village trustees serve two years at a salary of $4,200 a year, plus $25 a meeting.

Peternell, who has lived in Rochester for 26 years, works as the municipal treasurer for the Village of Williams Bay in Walworth County. She previously held a similar position with the Village of Waterford for 10 years.

Municipal treasurer is a non-elected government staff position that involves helping to manage a community’s finances.

Peternell said her years of work in village government gives her a familiarity that will help her become a productive member of the Village Board.

“I’m just going to be on the other side of it now,” she said.

Peternell is expected to be sworn into office at the next board meeting, scheduled for March 13.

Bennett stepped down in November during his seventh term, because of time constraints related to his job as neighborhood services director for the City of Whitewater.

Village President Ed Chart said the process took a few months because officials wanted to attract a good batch of applicants.

“We had a good group to select from,” he said.

Chart said Peternell was particularly well-qualified because of her previous and current work in village government. Her experience with municipal finance could prove helpful during Rochester’s budget process, he said.

“She brings knowledge,” he said.

Peternell said she hopes to work on trying to bring more state funding into the village so local taxpayers will face fewer referendums to raise property taxes.

In her application to the Village Board, she wrote about her strong affection for Rochester and her desire to serve.

“Rochester isn’t only the place I’ve called home for over 26 years, but is also a village where we have raised our family,” she wrote. “After over two decades of this village serving my family and me, it is my desire to now pay it forward.”

