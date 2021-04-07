Rochester voters re-elect three Village Board members in four-person race

Newly retired Fire Chief Walter “Wally” Henning was honored with a party at his firehouse Monday night, Jan. 15, 2018, celebrating his 40 consecutive years of service. Henning is pictured first row, third from the left.
Newly retired Fire Chief Walter “Wally” Henning and his wife of 27 years, Mary, talk with Caledonia Fire Chief Richard Roeder and Roeder's wife, Beth, during Henning’s retirement party held at the Rochester Fire Company Monday night.
Retired Town of Burlington Fire Chief Ed Umnus, left, shakes the hand of Newly retired Rochester Fire Chief Walter “Wally” Henning during Henning’s retirement celebration Monday night at the Rochester Fire Company.
Newly retired Rochester Fire Chief Walter “Wally” Henning, right, talks with old friend and colleague retired Waterford Fire Department Chief Pat Becker. Becker and Henning worked together early in Henning’s career and Becker worked closely with Henning's father during the elder Henning's time at the fire company.
In photos: A fond farewell to Rochester Fire Chief Walter 'Wally' Henning
Newly retired Rochester Fire Chief Walter “Wally” Henning, right, talks with Rochester Firefighter Adam Schaefer during his retirement reception at the fire station Monday night.
“Wally” Henning shakes the hand of Caledonia Fire Chief Richard Roeder, left, during Henning’s retirement party Monday night at the Rochester fire station.
Newly retired Fire Chief Walter “Wally” Henning looks out over the guests to his retirement party Monday, Jan. 15, at the Rochester fire station with his wife, Mary, by his side.
Newly retired Fire Chief Walter “Wally” Henning’s personalized chief’s helmet sits atop the first locker at the Rochester Fire Company on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
Newly retired Fire Chief Walter “Wally” Henning talks with City of Burlington Fire Department Chief Alan Babe, left, and City of Burlington Assistant Chief Eric Jones, right.
Newly retired Rochester Fire Chief Walter “Wally” Henning was awarded a proclamation acknowledging his 40 consecutive years of service to the village and town of Rochester.
Newly retired Fire Chief Walter “Wally” Henning was awarded a proclamation acknowledging his 40 consecutive years of service to the Village of Rochester, as well as the former Town of Rochester.
One of the many photos of newly retired Fire Chief Walter “Wally” Henning that were on display Monday, Jan. 16, 2018, throughout the Rochester Fire station along with Henning’s badge.
A light snow drifts down during the festivities at the Rochester Fire Company station on Academy Road Monday night, Jan. 15, 2018.
Newly retired Rochester Fire Chief Walter “Wally” Henning poses during his retirement party at the Rochester fire station Monday night.
