Rochester voters re-elect three Village Board members in four-person race
Rochester voters re-elect three Village Board members in four-person race

Douglas Webb

Webb
Nick Ahlers

Ahlers
Gary Beck

Gary Beck

ROCHESTER — Voters re-elected three incumbent Rochester Village Board members Tuesday, turning back a would-be challenger.

Incumbents Douglas Webb, Nick Ahlers and Gary Beck all won another term on the Village Board.

Former board member Russell Kumbier was defeated in his effort to recapture a seat on the board, after he was unseated in 2020.

Unofficial results posted by the Racine County clerk showed Beck finishing first with 461 votes, followed by Ahlers with 448 votes, Webb with 431 votes and Kumbier with 371 votes.

Board members serve two-year terms at a salary of $4,200 a year, plus $20 to $25 a meeting.

Also on the ballot Tuesday, Village President Edward Chart ran unopposed for another two-year term.

In photos: A fond farewell to Rochester Fire Chief Walter 'Wally' Henning

1 of 14
