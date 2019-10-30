ROCHESTER — Village trustees Monday night rejected a proposal from the Village of Waterford to form a fire district, dealing another blow to Waterford’s prospects of expanding or maintaining its fire department’s coverage area.
The proposal, sent to Rochester by Waterford Village President Don Houston more than four months after trustees initially turned it down, came two months after Town of Waterford supervisors unanimously voted to cancel the town’s fire protection contract with the Village of Waterford for fire and rescue service to the southern part of the town.
Houston offered to form a district and provide service to Rochester for $78,000 per year; if Rochester trustees had accepted the offer, it would have defunded the private Rochester Volunteer Fire Co., casting a cloud of doubt over its future operations. The $78,000 rate would have been locked for five years with the option to increase with inflation “or decisions of the new fire board,” Houston wrote in his proposal.
Rochester paid the RVFC $162,538 this year and is budgeting for the spending to increase to $181,025 in 2020 to pay for an additional full-time paramedic and a part-time firefighter, according to Village Administrator-Treasurer Betty Novy.
“We have a fire department,” Village Trustee Nick Ahlers said. “They’ve been doing a fine job. If they were to sign this agreement, we have no control anymore. Our volunteers are gone, our Fire Department’s gone.” (Houston’s offers proposed governing the joint department with representatives from both municipalities.)
Waterford officials have touted in recent months that the village’s Fire Department is staffed 24/7 and provides paramedic-level service, the highest attainable EMS certification. RVFC is only staffed during daytime hours and is certified as an Advanced EMT department, the second-highest level of service.
But Rochester trustees dismissed the differences, saying they were satisfied with RVFC’s service while also noting that many Waterford Fire Department volunteers are with the department for a relatively short period of time before they leave to work at a full-time department.
“This sounds really good … but so are these people,” veteran Village Trustee Gary Beck said, referencing the roughly one-dozen RVFC volunteers present at Monday’s meeting. “I’m with them.”
Village trustees Chris Bennett and Doug Webb took a more definitive stance, accusing Waterford of trying to take advantage of Rochester.
“I said no (to Houston’s proposal) in June, and I absolutely say no again,” Webb said. “I don’t even know why we’re looking at this again. I don’t understand it. Waterford’s not going to strong-arm us.”
Bennett said, “I don’t want anything to do with this agreement. I don’t like it. I don’t trust their motives.”
Fire district someday?
Village Trustee Chris Johnson said a fire district could be necessary down the line, but said the timing isn’t right. Fire departments across the county, state and nation are reeling from a sharp decline in volunteerism.
“I think someday we’re going to have to have a change, but I think we’re going to have to have a change as a whole group, not just one department,” Village President Ed Chart said.
But Bennett said that even after noting that RVFC seems willing to accept that some sort of structural change could occur in the near future, “It’s not a conversation I’m willing to have with Waterford.”
