ROCHESTER — A village staffer who has worked to improve drainage, tree care and road upkeep is stepping aside after nearly 20 years on the job.

Christopher Birkett, Rochester’s public works director, said he has enjoyed being part of village government, but is ready to change directions.

His last day on the job is Sept. 30.

“It’s a good time to move on and see what else I can get into,” he said.

Village Administrator Betty Novy said Birkett has been “a great asset” to the community, both in planning for village facilities, and in responding to emergencies such as floods and system failures.

Under Birkett’s leadership, Novy said, the village’s public works operation has gone from reacting to situations to pro-active planning and preparation.

“He has been on call 24/7 for the duration of his career,” Novy said. “Wearing many hats, his contributions have been great.”

Birkett, who lives on a farm in Rochester, joined the village government in December 2004.

As public works director, he has been involved in planning and executing road maintenance, storm-water utility upgrades, tree care and growth, public signage and sanitary sewer systems.

Birkett was involved in creating and expanding an arboretum in Rochester Commons Park to showcase a variety of trees, encouraging local residents and businesses to plant more trees.

“You try to be as efficient with your time and resources as possible,” he said. “And I think we’ve achieved that here.”

Village officials will evaluate public works before deciding how to seek a replacement for Birkett, who Novy said will be difficult to replace.

“The village is losing a great deal of institutional knowledge with his departure,” Novy said. “He will be missed.”

Birkett said he has no plans to leave Rochester as his place of residence.

“It’s a good place to be,” he said.

