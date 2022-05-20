 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rochester Memorial Day Parade organizers take a stand: No political challengers will march

ROCHESTER — Organizers of the Rochester Memorial Day Parade are shutting the door on allowing non-incumbent political candidates to march in the parade.

After a request from Adam Steen, the Republican primary challenger to Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, organizers of the May 30 parade have adopted a policy of allowing only current elected officials to march.

That means Vos is in, and Steen is out.

"We understand that some may disagree with these rules," the organizing committee said in a prepared statement. "However, the decision was made with much consideration for the vision and mission of this very meaningful event."

Rochester Memorial Day ceremony lineup

Vos, a Republican from Rochester, has walked in the parade in recent years as the community's state legislator. He also serves as emcee of a ceremony in Pioneer Park after the parade.

This year, Vos is running for re-election, and Steen is a fellow Republican challenging Vos in an August primary. The winner of the primary will advance to the November election.

When Steen asked about marching in the parade, organizers initially told him no, but they also said later that if he showed up and wanted to march, they would not prohibit him.

One week later, the organizing committee issued its new policy that not only bans political candidates who are not current elected office-holders but also prohibits any politicking in the parade.

That means Vos and all other marchers are not allowed to wave banners, distribute political material or wear political clothing. Parade participants also are required to adhere to a Memorial Day theme and may not advertise a for-profit business.

Organizers said they will ask all elected officials to march together as one group.

Noting the solemn occasion of Memorial Day, intending to mourn military personnel who died while serving the country, the committee's statement says: "We ask that everyone set aside their differences and stand together united as Americans."

Download PDF Rochester Memorial Day ceremony lineup
Click for a detailed schedule for the May 30 Memorial Day ceremony at Pioneer Park in Rochester following the 1:30 p.m. parade.
