Rochester may install downtown streetlights to spruce up small-town shopping

ROCHESTER — In a community where business owners work hard to entice shoppers, the village is considering offering a new helping hand: streetlights.
Village officials have started discussions with We Energies about installing decorative lighting along Main Street and State Street in the downtown business district.
Business owners and shoppers alike are applauding the move to make Rochester more inviting and safer for visitors and other pedestrians.
“It’ll add something to the vibe,” shopper Diane Steiner said. “It’s that small-town feel.”
Situated as it is between Burlington and Waterford along the Fox River, Downtown Rochester is home to restaurants, gift shops and other storefront attractions. There are a few outdoor lights, but officials say they are outdated and inadequate.
The village is discussing investing in a network of decorative fixtures to fully illuminate the area and to bring an added sense of old-time personality to the community.
Village Administrator Betty Novy said if the Village Board approves the project, the streetlights could be in place by next summer.
“It would be a very nice enhancement for our village,” Novy said. “We thought we’d like to dress up that Downtown area.”
Village officials have not yet developed a cost estimate, although they believe that the initial investment would be less than $50,000 and that maintenance costs would be less than $2,000 a year.
In addition to We Energies, officials plan to seek a proposal from a private contractor, to ensure they are getting a good price.
The village has the money available because of unexpected savings on recent road maintenance projects.
A preliminary plan presented this week to the Rochester Village Board shows about a dozen streetlights along Main Street between State Street and Front Street and also along State between Fox Street and Spring Street.
Officials are reviewing different fixture styles to find one that best fits the community’s historic character.
Village Board member Leslie Kinsey, who also owns a downtown business, said the streetlights are an important safety advancement for motor vehicles and pedestrians.
Rochester sits at the intersection of two county highways — D and W — and both bring a steady flow of motorists passing through town.
Kinsey owns a coffee shop named for the two highways, DW Coffee, which is scheduled to open soon inside a former bank at 201 W. Main St. She favors replacing the village’s outdated fluorescent lights with more powerful and decorative streetlights.
“That would be a huge improvement,” she said.
Other business owners also are cheering the proposed enhancement for downtown.
In addition to two restaurants — Chances Food & Spirits and Gaby’s On Main Street — other businesses sometimes stay open at night for special events or private parties.
Scott Chenier, owner of Fox & Fork antiques and gift shop, 203 W. Main St., has recently added a winery that is open at night occasionally.
Installing new decorative streetlights downtown, Chenier said, would send the message that Rochester is open and inviting to visitors.
“It would add to the charm of what this town has,” he said. “That’s a step in the right direction.”
Maggie Hodgson, owner of New To You Womens Consignment Boutique, 200 W. Main St., said she is encouraged to hear that Rochester officials are considering making a significant investment in the shopping district.
Better lighting, she said, would illuminate the small-town atmosphere that business owners have worked to create.
“I think it’s very exciting,” she said.
Jaclyn Trimble, who is opening her Wholesome Harvest Meals food outlet alongside DW Coffee in the former bank site, agreed that streetlights likely would draw more shoppers and other visitors.
“It needs a little something to brighten things up,” Trimble said of the Downtown. “People will definitely take notice.”