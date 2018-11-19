ROCHESTER — For the first time in its history, Rochester might be getting a village administrator.
“It hasn’t been finalized as of yet,” said Betty Novy, the village’s clerk/treasurer. “The village is considering creating that position.”
An ordinance that would create the post of village administrator was proposed at the Village Board’s meeting on Nov. 12. The proposal can be approved or rejected by the village trustees at their next meeting on Dec. 10.
Novy, who has worked for Rochester for 22 years, said that she personally asked the board to consider creating the position.
“The reasoning behind it is that there are a lot of duties that the clerk/treasurer that is now performing that are not the typical duties of a clerk or treasurer,” she said.
A Rochester village administrator, for example, would be in charge of working with developers who wish to work within the village, according to Novy. An administrator could also represent the board by working with other governmental entities, especially since none of the village’s elected officials have regular office hours.
Novy said that she is currently working on responsibility lists to separate the tasks that should be handled by a treasurer, clerk and administrator, respectively. Novy has been essentially juggling all three jobs herself, helped by one deputy clerk/treasurer.
Nearly every municipality in the county now has an administrator. Elmwood Park, with a population of about 500, was the most recent to add the post when Christophe Jenkins, a banker and public official in West Bend, was named the village’s part-time administrator in September. He is the first administrator in the village’s history.
In addition to Rochester, which has a population of 3,800, the only municipalities without administrators are: the Town of Raymond, with a population just under 4,000; the Town of Waterford, which has a population of about 6,333; the Town of Dover, population of about 4,134; and the Village of North Bay, the county’s smallest municipality with a population of 240.
