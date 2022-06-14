Rochester man hospitalized after tree branch weighing approximately 1 ton falls on him

ROCHESTER — A 64-year-old man was badly hurt Monday when a large tree branch fell on him while he was riding a lawnmower outside his home, officials said.

Rochester Fire Chief Jack Bierman said the tree branch was about 14 inches in diameter and probably weighed about 2,000 pounds.

The branch struck Timothy Wegge in the back and came to rest on the seat of his riding mower after falling from a tree near Wegge’s home on the 31000 block of Academy Road.

Wegge was conscious and talking when emergency crews arrived, the chief said, but the victim had suffered a significant back injury. No other details of his injury were available.

If the tree branch had landed on Wegge’s head, the injury likely would have been fatal, Bierman said.

Wegge was flown by Flight For Life helicopter ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Hospital officials could not be reached for comment, and no information was available about the patient’s condition.

Steve Boulden, a neighbor on Academy Road, said the neighborhood has many older trees, and falling limbs and branches are a common hazard.

Boulden said he has had many “near misses” himself with tree branches.

“I’m a woodsman,” he said. “That is something I’m very conscious of.”

Boulden said he was outdoor gardening Monday when he heard a helicopter hovering overhead. He was unaware of what had happened until hearing later that someone had been struck by a tree branch.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded at 10:12 a.m. after a man operating a tractor was injured by a falling tree branch on Academy Road.

Lt. Michael Luell, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, stated in an email that the incident occurred when “a portion of a dead tree broke off.”

Luell estimated that the tree limb was 14 inches in diameter and about 20 feet long. He said said the limb had fallen 10-12 feet before landing on Wegge’s lawnmower.

The sheriff’s department released photos showing the tree branch resting on the seat where Wegge had been sitting on the lawnmower.

Luell said the patient was treated at the scene before being flown to the hospital outside of Milwaukee.

