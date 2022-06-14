Rochester man hospitalized after tree branch weighing approximately 1 ton falls on him

An image provided by the Racine County Sheriff's Office shows the aftermath of an incident Monday when a large tree branch fell on Timothy Wegge while he was riding a lawnmower near his home in Rochester.
A closeup image provided by the Racine County Sheriff's Office shows how a large tree branch fell on Timothy Wegge's riding lawnmower and came to rest on the seat where Wegge was sitting.
ROCHESTER — A 64-year-old man was badly hurt Monday when a large tree branch fell on him while he was riding a lawnmower outside his home, officials said.
Rochester Fire Chief Jack Bierman said the tree branch was about 14 inches in diameter and probably weighed about 2,000 pounds.
The branch struck Timothy Wegge in the back and came to rest on the seat of his riding mower after falling from a tree near Wegge’s home on the 31000 block of Academy Road.
Wegge was conscious and talking when emergency crews arrived, the chief said, but the victim had suffered a significant back injury. No other details of his injury were available.
If the tree branch had landed on Wegge’s head, the injury likely would have been fatal, Bierman said.
Wegge was flown by Flight For Life helicopter ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Hospital officials could not be reached for comment, and no information was available about the patient’s condition.
