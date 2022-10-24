Rochester loses longtime village trustee

ROCHESTER — A longtime Rochester Village Board member has announced his resignation, citing conflicts with his full-time job working for the City of Whitewater.

Chris Bennett, who was re-elected this spring to his seventh term, is stepping down from the Village Board effective Nov. 16.

Although he lives in Rochester, Bennett works full-time as neighborhood services director for the City of Whitewater, located on the border between Walworth County and Jefferson County.

To accommodate Bennett’s outside obligations, Rochester board meetings were moved last year from the second and fourth Mondays of every month to the first and third Mondays. Village officials, however, later found that the new schedule was difficult to manage.

In his resignation letter, Bennett wrote that his elected position in Rochester and his appointed position in Whitewater do not “mesh.”

“Staff and elected officials graciously moved meetings to accommodate my commitments in Whitewater, but it’s clear the arrangement worked for only me,” he wrote.

The seven-member Village Board is scheduled Nov. 16 to discuss the process of filling Bennett’s vacancy.

Village Board members serve part-time as elected officials paid $4,200 a year, plus $25 a meeting. Bennett’s current two-year term continues until April 2024.

Village President Edward Chart said he believes Bennett’s resignation is a personal matter unrelated to any current issues.

“He just had too much on his plate,” Chart said.

Bennett was elected to the Village Board in 2009 and was re-elected every two years after that.

In 2015, he made an unsuccessful run for village president, losing to Chart. He worked in the private sector at the time, but later moved into the public sector, now with the City of Whitewater.

Earlier this year, he also was a finalist to become the new village administrator for Union Grove.

On Election Day this April, Bennett finished first in the balloting in Rochester among four candidates to fill three seats on the Village Board.

In his resignation letter to Chart, Bennett indicated that the decision to step down in the middle of the term was difficult.

“I enjoyed a good run, but all good runs do end,” he wrote. “I did not reach this conclusion in haste, and will miss serving the village.”