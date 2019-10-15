ROCHESTER — Construction is underway for the Casey’s General Store planned for the intersection of highways 20 and 36. Its anticipated grand opening will be the second weekend of December, on Friday the 13th and Saturday the 14th.
It will be the third Casey’s in the county, in addition to locations in Burlington and Waterford.
A fourth Casey’s, at the intersection of Four Mile Road and Charles Street in Caledonia, is expected to open in the second half of 2020. Construction began there earlier this fall.
The Rochester location, at 2728 Beck Drive (Highway 20), was approved by the Rochester Plan Commission in March 2018, more than 18 months ago.
“At Casey’s General Stores, our mission is to make life better for our communities and our guests every day. We’re proud to be part of the local communities in Racine County, and look forward to welcoming guests at two new locations in Rochester and Caledonia in the coming months,” Deb Janssen, Casey’s regional manager, said in a statement. “These locations offer the freshly prepared foods we are known for, including our famous pizza, fresh sandwiches and bakery items, along with fuel at competitive prices and friendly service.”
Iowa-based Casey’s is the fourth-largest chain of convenience stores in the U.S., and is also the fifth-largest pizza chain, in terms of number of locations.
