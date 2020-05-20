Rochester cancels Memorial Day parade; ceremony to be streamed online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ROCHESTER — The Village of Rochester has decided to cancel its Memorial Day parade and plans to stream a smaller version of its Memorial Day ceremony on Facebook.

Janine Johnson, who chairs the Memorial Day Parade Committee, said the organizers started meeting in early February and as COVID-19 cases have continued to grow and Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order came and went, they have debated the best way to handle Memorial Day.

“It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” said Johnson.

Rochester’s is the longest-running Memorial Day parade in Wisconsin. It celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016. Due to the pandemic, Memorial Day 2020 is going to be significantly different.

Johnson said there are members of the committee on each side of the fence when it comes to COVID-19: there are those who want to reopen and return to normal and there are those who want to keep safety precautions in place. Johnson said that ultimately it was public safety and the risk of liability that won out.

“COVID-19 is not over yet,” she said. “I really don’t want to get anybody into trouble. I don’t want anybody blaming us down the road saying, ‘If they hadn’t held the parade, I wouldn’t have gotten sick.’ “