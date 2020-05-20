Rochester cancels Memorial Day parade; ceremony to be streamed online

ROCHESTER — The Village of Rochester has decided to cancel its Memorial Day parade and plans to stream a smaller version of its Memorial Day ceremony on Facebook.
Janine Johnson, who chairs the Memorial Day Parade Committee, said the organizers started meeting in early February and as COVID-19 cases have continued to grow and Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order came and went, they have debated the best way to handle Memorial Day.
“It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” said Johnson.
Rochester’s is the longest-running Memorial Day parade in Wisconsin. It celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016. Due to the pandemic, Memorial Day 2020 is going to be significantly different.
Johnson said there are members of the committee on each side of the fence when it comes to COVID-19: there are those who want to reopen and return to normal and there are those who want to keep safety precautions in place. Johnson said that ultimately it was public safety and the risk of liability that won out.
“COVID-19 is not over yet,” she said. “I really don’t want to get anybody into trouble. I don’t want anybody blaming us down the road saying, ‘If they hadn’t held the parade, I wouldn’t have gotten sick.’ “
The committee considered holding the parade and asking the public to maintain social distancing. But Johnson said that due to the nature of the parade and the behavior she has seen, she did not think it was realistic.
“How do you throw a parade when you’re supposed to be 10 people or less or 6 feet apart when our parade has people lined up all along Spring Street, all along Main Street and, in some places, 10 people deep?” she said. “Look at some of the people protesting: they are not abiding. They’re not wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart. It’s unfortunate that a few people are ruining it for the rest.”
Johnson said she has heard rumors that a group plans to host its own parade, which the village does not condone.
While the parade’s historic streak will be broken, the village still plans to hold its 154th Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday in Pioneer Park, 101 S. Front St. (Highway W at Highway D). Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is to be the master of ceremonies, Johnson said. Village officials said they will try to limit the event to 10 people and livestream it on the village’s Facebook page.
Following longstanding tradition, a memorial wreath is to be dropped in the Fox River during the ceremony.
“We are honoring our tradition,” said Johnson. “It’s just going to be very different from years past.”
