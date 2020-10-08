Rochester bike trail kiosk proposal wins $1,000 grant

The kiosk will have a map of the bike trail with a mileage log showing distances between key destinations and features, as well as information on nearby outdoor recreational opportunities and community events.

The kiosk will kick-start the wayfinding sign project which serves the committee’s even greater goal of encouraging people to get outdoors and get moving, Novy said.

“The Village of Rochester Parks Committee is very excited about being chosen to receive the Small Dollar, Big Impact grant,” Novy said. “The committee hopes the kiosk will further its goal to increase public awareness of all the opportunities the village has for people to get out, be active, and share the community’s love of its many natural resources.”

Novy said the park committee believes many people see the trail intersection points throughout the village, but are hesitant to start down the trail. Signage will inform them where trails go, what distances are in play, where opportunities exist for sightseeing and where rest areas are available.