Robin Vos' father jumps back into Burlington politics, citing his love for the community

BURLINGTON — At an age when many politicians are riding into the sunset, Tom Vos is saddling up for another rodeo.

The 75-year-old father of Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is back on the ballot April 5, asking voters to return him to Burlington’s non-partisan city government.

With no opposition in a race for alderman, Vos is virtually assured of winning election and re-joining the Burlington City Council, where he previously served for nearly four decades.

Vos says he has no specific agenda, other than that he still feels passionate about public service. And he remains committed to Burlington, where he grew up, ran a business and raised a family.

“I think giving back to the community is an important thing,” he said, adding with a laugh, “it’s certainly not for the money.” Burlington aldermen serve two-year terms at a salary of $3,600 a year.

Before calling it quits in 2018, Vos had served in City Hall for 36 years, representing neighborhoods in Burlington’s west-side Third District, generally between Milwaukee Avenue and Park Avenue.

His colleagues elected Vos five different times to the leadership position of City Council president. He also served on the plan commission, finance committee, health board and airport commission, among others.

“Tom loves the city,” said Bob Miller, who served as mayor from 2000 to 2008. “And he loves doing what he can to help the city.”

Miller recalled working with Vos on improvements to city properties, recruitment of new businesses and public recreation upgrades. Vos always was cost-conscious about city funds, and he never let political considerations get in the way, Miller said.

“If there’s one thing Tom is not, it’s a political creature,” the ex-mayor said. “It’s not a matter of conservative or liberal; it’s a matter of working for the city.”

Vos, who ran a home improvement business in Burlington, was first elected to the City Council in 1982.

His son, Robin, graduated from Burlington High School in 1986, and after college the younger Vos got involved in politics. He worked for a state legislator and a congressman, then got elected to the Racine County Board.

Ten years later, Robin Vos was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly. Today, he serves as Assembly speaker representing District 63, R-Rochester, and is considered Wisconsin’s most powerful Republican.

Tom Vos said his interest in Burlington government and Robin’s interest in state government rarely intersect.

“We try not to talk politics,” he said. “If we do, it’s pretty generic. And it never gets heated.”

Not everyone in Burlington is a Tom Vos supporter.

Joel Jacobsen, a political activist, ran against Vos for aldermen unsuccessfully in 2004. Jacobsen later got elected in a different district and served one term on the City Council.

Acknowledging that Tom Vos is “a hard worker” in city government, Jacobsen said he wishes newcomers would step forward to serve, rather than Tom Vos coming out of retirement.

More recently, Jacobsen ran as a Democrat trying unsuccessfully to unseat Robin Vos in his state Assembly district in 2018 and again in 2020. Jacobsen noted that he got 45% of the Burlington vote in one of his Assembly campaigns.

“Obviously, the Vos name in Burlington is well known,” he said. “But there are not always people who are in full agreement with either of the Voses.”

Tom Vos decided not to seek re-election as alderman in 2018 because he wanted to spend more time helping with TS Food Packaging, one of his son’s private businesses.

Newcomer Steve Rauch won Vos’ old seat in the Third District. After two terms, however, Rauch has decided to step down this April.

Seeing nobody else come forward, Vos decided to get back into city government. He approached Mayor Jeannie Hefty and asked if she knew of anyone else interested in his old aldermanic seat.

Hefty said she will be happy to have Vos back on the City Council.

“He is very level-headed, always thinking of the community as a whole,” she said.

Among current issues before the City Council, Vos said he opposes draining the troubled Echo Lake, and he supports plans for redeveloping the St. Francis Friary property.

He is unsure whether he will serve one aldermanic term or possibly more. He has no plans to become council president again, although he said he would do it, if asked.

Vos said he always told City Hall officials that he would gladly return to public service if he could be of assistance. He looks forward to bringing his experience and perspective to the city’s current challenges.

Of his age, he said, he feels much younger than his 75 years.

“My mind is sharp, and that’s why they call me a lot from City Hall,” he said. Looking ahead to the next two years, he said, “I think it’s my time.”

