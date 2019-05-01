BURLINGTON — Dr. Robert R. Spitzer, a researcher, author, educator, conservative thinker, farmer, businessman, third president of the Milwaukee School of Engineering and member of President Gerald Ford’s administration, died of natural causes Tuesday night in hospice care at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, three days before his 97th birthday.
Spitzer’s decades-spanning resume left literally millions of individuals — not only in Wisconsin, but worldwide — touched by his legacy. Never slowing down, Spitzer seamlessly transitioned from public to private life throughout his illustrious career.
“His long and impressive list of accomplishments (is) only outnumbered by his many acts of kindness toward others,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement. “He went out of his way to share his gifts and expertise by mentoring others, which included me.”
Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty publicly mourned Spitzer's death on Facebook, writing Wednesday morning that "Burlington has lost an icon."
Under Ford, Spitzer was head of the State Department’s Food for Peace program from 1975-76, which since its creation in 1954 has benefitted more than four billion people worldwide, according to the United States Agency for International Development. He also served as the U.S. delegate to the United Nations’ World Food Program.
Beyond his public contributions, he was CEO of Murphy Products Co. in Burlington from 1947-76, trustee and director of Roundy’s Foods, director and senior mentor of Kikkoman Foods in the Village of Walworth and Tokyo, chairman of the Wisconsin Manufacturers Association and president of the Milwaukee and Burlington Rotary clubs, according to a list of his accomplishments from the Wauwatosa School District, which he graduated from in 1939.
MSOE
In 1977, Spitzer became MSOE’s third president, a post he filled through 1991. During that period, the school added eight undergraduate degree programs and one graduate program including architecture, biomedicine, computer and industrial engineering, management systems and technical communication, according to an MSOE website archive.
“He was beloved by the entire MSOE community,” the school said Wednesday in a statement. “Dr. Spitzer was dedicated to MSOE’s vision and his vast experience in education and the business world helped him bring energy, passion and a new global awareness to the university.”
Current MSOE President Dr. John Walz said: “Bob Spitzer was a true friend and adviser. His energy and positive spirit were infectious, and his passion for MSOE knew no bounds. Even in retirement, Bob was a steadfast supporter of the university and we are grateful for the lasting impact he made on MSOE.”
The Wisconsin Historical Society in 2010 named Spitzer a Wisconsin History Maker for his “significant contributions to history in the state, across the nation or around the world.”
The Journal Times frequently covered Spitzer and his latest accomplishments. One of the earliest stories on him, published Jan. 29, 1948, was about him founding Burlington’s local University of Wisconsin alumni club. He was quoted as recently as 2002 when Burlington residents spoke against the then-proposed Walmart Supercenter.
Spitzer was known for his intellectualism and love for America exhibited in his writings, filmography and speeches. On Sept. 3, 1961, The Journal Times reported that Spitzer took a 21-day, 20,000 mile European tour to study Soviet agricultural methods.
His conclusion? Russian farms were “highly inefficient by American standards,” he told The Journal Times.
“His involvement in conservative advocacy is an inspiration,” Vos said. “He was the true definition of a compassionate conservative.”
