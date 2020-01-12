Rob on the Road comes to Racine: YouTube quilt master shares his story, craft passion

RACINE — “I really wanted to be a professional skateboarder,” said famous quilt master Rob Appell. “When I started at my mom’s quilt shop, I had no idea it would become my career.”

Appell brought his “Rob on the Road” trunk show to Racine Friday during a Sew N’ Save event at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. The event was designed to support local quilt shops, which Appell says is his new mission in life.

“Sew N’ Save makes all the profit on this event and that’s how we support the local quilt shops,” Appell said. The event included a pop-up shop, a show-and-tell of Appell’s life and work, a meet-and-greet and a VIP wine-and-cheese party with Appell at Sew N’ Save of Racine, 3701 Durand Ave., for those who purchased VIP tickets.

“I love being a guy in a predominantly female world,” said Appell, when talking about the ever-growing quilting community.

Appell started his career on YouTube, gaining more than 184,000 subscribers by filming quilting tutorials for Missouri Star Quilt Company. Recently, Appell moved on to start his own YouTube channel with Michael Miller Fabrics called “Making it Fun with Rob Appell,” where he gives tours of local quilt shops across the country as well as quilting tutorials.