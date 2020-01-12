Rob on the Road comes to Racine: YouTube quilt master shares his story, craft passion

RACINE — “I really wanted to be a professional skateboarder,” said famous quilt master Rob Appell. “When I started at my mom’s quilt shop, I had no idea it would become my career.”
Appell brought his “Rob on the Road” trunk show to Racine Friday during a Sew N’ Save event at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. The event was designed to support local quilt shops, which Appell says is his new mission in life.
“Sew N’ Save makes all the profit on this event and that’s how we support the local quilt shops,” Appell said. The event included a pop-up shop, a show-and-tell of Appell’s life and work, a meet-and-greet and a VIP wine-and-cheese party with Appell at Sew N’ Save of Racine, 3701 Durand Ave., for those who purchased VIP tickets.
“I love being a guy in a predominantly female world,” said Appell, when talking about the ever-growing quilting community.
Appell started his career on YouTube, gaining more than 184,000 subscribers by filming quilting tutorials for Missouri Star Quilt Company. Recently, Appell moved on to start his own YouTube channel with Michael Miller Fabrics called “Making it Fun with Rob Appell,” where he gives tours of local quilt shops across the country as well as quilting tutorials.
“With the new channel, one of the things I wanted to do was change the way that I was being creative,” Appell said. “It’s (YouTube) is a really cool platform for education.”
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to YouTube, Appell travels the country with “Rob on the Road” to teach quilting techniques, support small business quilt shops and meet fans.
“I feel very fortunate (to have fans),” said Appell, “It’s a real blessing to know people like your work.”
Appell is from the central coast of California and learned to quilt at a very young age. “My mom and I had a local quilt shop for many years,” he said.
However, his original passion was skateboarding, surfing and snowboarding.
“I didn’t expect ever to be on YouTube, but I’ve always wanted to be an entertainer or influencer of sorts,” Appell said.
Giving back
In 2010, Appell teamed up with Michael Miller Fabrics to build awareness for endangered species through quilting. The project raised $14,000 for animal charities. Appell also used quilting to raise awareness for Operation Homefront where he raised $25,000 to support returning veterans.
For events, viewing his art work and more information about Appell, go online to robappell.com.
“I love being a guy in a predominantly female world. I feel very fortunate (to have fans). It’s a real blessing to know people like your work.”
Rob Appell, celebrity quilter