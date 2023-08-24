Focus on: Mexican Fiesta

When: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25 to 27. Open noon to midnight daily.

Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park (Summerfest grounds), 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee

Known for: Since it began in 1973 as a south side street festival to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, Mexican Fiesta has evolved into one of Wisconsin’s largest Mexican festivals and a showcase for the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, which sponsors the event in an effort to award scholarships for young Hispanic men and women.

Admission: $24 at the gate ($19 in advance). Free for children age 8 and younger. On Sunday only, admission is $15 from noon to 2 p.m.

Highlights: This year’s festival will feature traditional food and music, as well as entertainment on several stages.

Car show: Vintage and custom vehicles from all over the Midwest can be seen Saturday form 1 to 6 p.m. during the Mexican Fiesta Car Show. This year’s event will feature street rods, custom cars, street machines, hot pickups and custom motorcycles. To register your vehicle or motorcycle, go to mexicanfiesta.org.

Getting in free: Admission is free from noon to 3 p.m. Friday for everyone and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for senior citizens (age 65 and older), people with disabilities, active military personnel and veterans with current identification.

Sunday Mass: 10:30; free for everyone to attend. The Procession with Our lady of Guadalupe starts at 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

More information: mexicanfiesta.org