Thinking of a short road trip? There are plenty of summer season celebrations along the I-94 corridor from Milwaukee to Chicago:
AUGUST
Jazz in the Park
When: Thursdays, through Aug. 31. The music starts at 5 p.m.
Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee
Known for: The outdoor concert series, established in 1991, attracts more than 5,000 concertgoers each week and offers a variety of food and beverage options from local vendors. Concerts feature a diverse lineup of performers. The opening concert showcases Kavon Cortez Jones and The Next Paperback Hero, playing the “funkiest jazz on the planet.” This year’s concert series wraps up with Kenosha’s own Kal Bergendahl Project.
Admission: Free
More information: easttown.com
Cathedral Square Marketplace
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 27
Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee
Known for: Fresh produce from more than 100 Wisconsin farmers, locally made crafts, live local entertainment (starting at 10:30 a.m.), crafters, bakers and chefs, plus a free outdoor yoga class (starting at 9 a.m.).
Admission: Free
More information: easttown.com
Concerts in the Gardens
When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31
Where: Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive in Hales Corners
Known for: The summer concert series “invites music lovers to pack a picnic along with their blankets and lawn chairs.”
Admission: Free for the concerts (and Boerner Botanical Gardens) after 6 p.m. on concert dates.
More information: boernerbotanical gardens.org
Music in the Park
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 28
Where: Lake Park Summer Stage, 2975 N. Lake Park Road in Milwaukee
Known for: Musical Mondays features a diverse lineup. Note: Concerts move inside if the weather is bad.
Admission: Free
Note: bring your own chairs, blankets, food and beverages.
More information: lakeparkfriends.org
Chicago Jazz Festival
When: Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. Open
Where: Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. in Chicago
Known for: The festival “promotes all forms of jazz through free, high-quality music programming. The festival showcases Chicago’s local talent alongside national and international artists,” according to organizers.
Admission: Free
More information: cityofchicago.org
SEPTEMBER
Festa Italiana
When: Friday to Sunday, Sept. 8-10. Open 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Italian Community Center grounds, 631 E. Chicago Ave. in Milwaukee
Known for: Food, a mass and procession, a bocce tournament and live music all weekend.
More information:
Taste of Chicago
When: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8 to 10
Where: Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St. in Chicago
Known for: An enormous variety of food, plus entertainment.
Admission: Free
More information: cityofchicago.org
Milwaukee Night Market
When: 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13
Where: In Downtown Milwaukee on West Wisconsin Avenue between Second Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.
Known for: Featuring vendors, performances and artists. Or, as organizers describe it: “The Milwaukee Night Market transforms the heart of downtown into an exciting fusion of all the city has to offer.”
Admission: Free
More information: mkenightmarket.com
PetFest
When: Saturday, Sept. 23. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: The Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee at the lakefront
Known for: A variety of pet-focused attractions and activities, including dock diving, agility and lure courses, main stage presentations including training and trick clinics and a pet-themed marketplace. A highlight is the pet costume contest.
Admission: Free
Information: petfestmke.com