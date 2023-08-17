Thinking of a short road trip? There are plenty of summer season celebrations along the I-94 corridor from Milwaukee to Chicago:

AUGUST

Jazz in the Park

When: Thursdays, through Aug. 31. The music starts at 5 p.m.

Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee

Known for: The outdoor concert series, established in 1991, attracts more than 5,000 concertgoers each week and offers a variety of food and beverage options from local vendors. Concerts feature a diverse lineup of performers. The opening concert showcases Kavon Cortez Jones and The Next Paperback Hero, playing the “funkiest jazz on the planet.” This year’s concert series wraps up with Kenosha’s own Kal Bergendahl Project.

Admission: Free

More information:

Cathedral Square Marketplace

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 27

Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee

Known for: Fresh produce from more than 100 Wisconsin farmers, locally made crafts, live local entertainment (starting at 10:30 a.m.), crafters, bakers and chefs, plus a free outdoor yoga class (starting at 9 a.m.).

Admission: Free

Concerts in the Gardens

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31

Where: Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive in Hales Corners

Known for: The summer concert series “invites music lovers to pack a picnic along with their blankets and lawn chairs.”

Admission: Free for the concerts (and Boerner Botanical Gardens) after 6 p.m. on concert dates.

More information:

Music in the Park

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 28 and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 16

Where: Lake Park Summer Stage, 2975 N. Lake Park Road in Milwaukee

Known for: Musical Mondays features a diverse lineup. The Wednesday performances are geared toward children and families. Note: Concerts move inside if the weather is bad.

Admission: Free

Note: bring your own chairs, blankets, food and beverages.

Special opening concert: The series kicks off with a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, performance by the Florentine Opera: Mozart in the park, featuring scenes from Mozart’s most beloved operas. No knowledge of opera required. It’s billed as “fun for the whole family.”

More information:

Milwaukee Night Market

When: 5 to 10 p.m. on two Wednesdays: Aug. 16 and Sept. 13

Where: In Downtown Milwaukee on West Wisconsin Avenue between Second Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Known for: Featuring vendors, performances and artists. Or, as organizers describe it: “The Milwaukee Night Market transforms the heart of downtown into an exciting fusion of all the city has to offer.”

Admission: Free

More information:

A La Carte at the Zoo

When: Aug. 17-20. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 17-19, and 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20

Where: Milwaukee County Zoo, 10001 W Bluemound Road

Known for: The zoo hosts popular Milwaukee restaurants, which will have food booths are scattered throughout the zoo. In additon to all the food, visitors can listen to bands on five stages. And the zoo animals are all there, too.

Admission: $18 for adults (13 and older), $17 for senior citizens (age 60 and older), $15 for children (ages 3-12) and free for children (age 2 and younger).

More information:

Chicago Air & Water Show

When: Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 19 to 20. Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

Where: North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago

Known for: Thrilling formation flying and water stunts — and enormous crowds. There’s a reason this is billed as “the largest spectator event in the United States.”

Admission: Free

More information:

Mexican Fiesta

When: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 25 to 27. Open noon to midnight daily.

Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee

Known for: Since it began in 1973 as a south side street festival to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, Mexican Fiesta has evolved into one of Wisconsin’s largest Mexican festivals and a showcase for the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, which sponsors the event in an effort to award scholarships for young Hispanic men and women.

Admission: $24 at the gate ($19 in advance). Free for children age 8 and younger. Free admission to everyone from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday. Also, free admission from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for senior citizens (65 and older), people with disabilities, military active duty personnel and veterans (with ID).

More information:

Chicago Jazz Festival

When: Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. Open

Where: Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. in Chicago

Known for: The festival “promotes all forms of jazz through free, high-quality music programming. The festival showcases Chicago’s local talent alongside national and international artists,” according to organizers.

Admission: Free

More information:

SEPTEMBER

PetFest

When: Saturday, Sept. 23. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: The Summerfest Grounds in downtown Milwaukee at the lakefront

Known for: A variety of pet-focused attractions and activities, including dock diving, agility and lure courses, main stage presentations including training and trick clinics and a pet-themed marketplace. A highlight is the pet costume contest.

Admission: Free

Festa Italiana

When: Friday to Sunday, Sept. 8-10. Open 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Italian Community Center grounds, 631 E. Chicago Ave. in Milwaukee

Known for: Food, a mass and procession, a bocce tournament and live music all weekend.

More information:

Taste of Chicago

When: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8 to 10

Where: Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St. in Chicago

Known for: An enormous variety of food, plus entertainment.

Admission: Free

More information: