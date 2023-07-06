Spotlight on Summerfest

What: Summerfest

When: Thursday-Saturday, July 6-8. The festival is open noon to midnight daily.

Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive on Milwaukee’s Downtown lakefront.

Cost: Daily admission is $26 for adults. Daily admission for senior citizens is $20 and is $6 for children (10 and younger). Those tickets are only available at the gate. Children age 2 and younger get in free. To buy tickets, go to summerfest.com.

No cash: Summerfest is a cashless festival. No cash will be accepted at the box offices or on the grounds. Reverse cash machines will be available.

Headliners include: July 6: Jimmy Buffett; July 7: Zach Bryan and Charles Wesley Godwin; July 8: Imagine Dragons and AJR

Remember: You need a ticket (not just general festival admission) to attend a concert at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Up, up and away: the Skyglider — a Summerfest tradition, offering scenic views and a ride over the grounds — is back in action this year. One-way and round-trip fares are available.

New this year: In the Sportzone is a home-run derby available through a new VR experience.

Also new this year in the Sportzone: At 6 p.m. Friday, July 7, the American Cornhole League Pro Shootout and SuperHole Cornhole competitions will take place. The competition will air on the radio (WTMJ 620 AM) and on TV (ESPN 2). The ACL Pro Shootout will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the SuperHole event at 7 p.m., featuring four celebrities paired with four professional ACL players. Fans are welcome to watch and cheer on the competition

Planning your visit: Download the Official Summerfest App to keep up on all the information you need to help plan your day.

Admission promotions:

Thursday, July 6, noon to 4 p.m.: On "Senior Fest Day," everyone age 60 and older (with an ID) gets in free until 4 p.m. Also, seniors will receive a voucher for $2 off a food or non-alcoholic beverage purchase over $10. The Direct Supply Area will have 30 senior-focused vendors. All wheelchairs will be provided free of charge to seniors between noon and 4 p.m., while supplies last.

Thursday, July 6, noon to 3 p.m.: Everyone who donates three non-perishable food items gets in free. (All donations benefit the Hunger Task Force.)

Friday, July 7, noon to 6 p.m.: On "Free with Fritos Day," everyone gets in free until 6 p.m. Also, the first 1,000 patrons who enter through the Mid Gate will receive a free Fritos and Summerfest branded bag.

Saturday, July 8, noon to 3 p.m.: Celebrate the final day of this year’s Big Gig with Summerfest Fan Appreciation Day. Everyone gets in free ... well, from noon to 3 p.m. Plus, the first 30,000 patrons arriving through the gates will receive an admission ticket for Summerfest 2024 and a BIG WIN entry ticket.