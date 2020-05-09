Road, rail projects in Illinois are in trouble because of massive decreases in gas tax revenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Gas tax revenue in Illinois could plummet by hundreds of millions of dollars this year because coronavirus restrictions are keeping drivers off the road, possibly delaying some major road and rail projects, a think tank has warned.

The report from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute concluded that road travel has dropped by nearly half and the state could lose $296 million to $559 million this year as a result.

Frank Manzo IV, the report’s co-author and the institute’s policy director, told the Chicago Tribune that that the numbers in the report are dependent on the state making strides to defeat COVID-19.

“If we do not have more testing, if we don’t have more treatments and a clinically proven vaccine ... there is a chance that our estimate is conservative,” Manzo said.

Last year, the Illinois General Assembly passed a six-year, $45 billion infrastructure package that allocated $33 billion in subsidies to transportation, including road repairs, train line extensions, new locomotives and other equipment.

Under the bill, money would be spent on Amtrak service to Rockford and Metra service to Kendall County, an expansion of Interstate 80 and an upgrade of the Chicago Transit Authority’s Green Line station at Cottage Grove.