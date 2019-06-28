{{featured_button_text}}

Here are some of the traffic situations resulting from Interstate 94 closure as we are hearing from reports from the field:

  • Highway V between Highway 20 and Highway C in Mount Pleasant is closed.
  • Highway H is experiencing backups.
  • Highway 11 is experiencing backups.
  • A truck was stuck in a ditch trying to exit I-94 onto Southeast Frontage Road south of Highway 11 in Mount Pleasant.
  • Highway 45 in western Racine and Kenosha counties is gridlocked with traffic trying to get north.

Please email or text information you are seeing to christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com and 262-9944384.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments