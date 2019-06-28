Here are some of the traffic situations resulting from Interstate 94 closure as we are hearing from reports from the field:
- Highway V between Highway 20 and Highway C in Mount Pleasant is closed.
- Highway H is experiencing backups.
- Highway 11 is experiencing backups.
- A truck was stuck in a ditch trying to exit I-94 onto Southeast Frontage Road south of Highway 11 in Mount Pleasant.
- Highway 45 in western Racine and Kenosha counties is gridlocked with traffic trying to get north.
Please email or text information you are seeing to christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com and 262-9944384.
There should be lots of people losing their jobs over this Charlie Foxtrot!! Starting with Vos and wan vangard. They put this construction off in favor of tax breaks that did nothing. The head of the dot should go!!
WHY??? WGT JT again do you not allow comments on the terrible killing Of Officer Hetlands KILLER ..... He should have been behind BARS!! He should have never been out to kill anyone! The liberal bs soft on crime based on RACE is a failure of justice to our community as a whole!!!! This WARD killer had Numerous charges dropped...read in...which means NOTHING!! It is way past time to put the judiciary on the charging block!! they have been reckless to us the community....all the BLM bs and anti police bs...and the press attacking authority have created a weak justice system and way to many liberal judges...these judges allow for bs "programs" for repeat after repeat offenders because they are afraid of be called a racist..the left has used the name "Racist" as a weapon against all police, and anyone who does not agree with looney left people...This is indeed a tragedy...a tragedy that should have never happened!! Our friend is dead ..WHY???
