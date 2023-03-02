KENOSHA — RK News Hallmark, 5914 B 75th St., is hosting a Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

The free event will be hosted by Lisa Craft, creator of The Traveling Trunk.

“Our wonderful storyteller, Miss Lisa, will be reading books between 10 and 11 a.m.,” organizers said. “Kids can pop in anytime to listen to a story, make crafts, dance and participate in activities. Everything will have a fun Dr. Seuss or Birthday theme.”

At about 11 a.m. Saturday, “we will transform into a card making station. We would like to invite kids, parents, grandparents and family members to make their own birthday cards that we can distribute to the community. We are working on partnering with a local nursing home to distribute the birthday cards to their residents.”

Children of all ages are welcome to this free event.