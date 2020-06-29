River Bend Nature Center plans Friday sunset paddle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — Staffers at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, are planning to extend canoe and kayak rentals on Friday, the evening of the full moon.

Boats can be launched from 5 to 7 p.m. and all boats must return by 9 p.m. Upon their return, people can enjoy a campfire under the full moon’s light.

The cost is $30 per boat. Reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515 or by sending an email to info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.

Canoes and kayaks are also available for rent from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, go to RiverBendRacine.org.

