Maybe it was written in the stars that Nancy Rittgers (nee: Small) was destined to become a nurse. Her middle name is Joan, which is in honor of her grandfather's sister, a nun and nurse at the old St. Mary's Hospital on Grand Avenue for several years.
"The nuns were not allowed to leave very often, so I remember visiting her in the dayroom at the hospital on Sunday afternoons," said Rittgers, who lives in Caledonia.
Something must have connected with Nancy. Once in the second grade, after a classmate vomited on her desk, little Nancy ran to her locker, grabbed a mitten to hold over her nose and then started cleaning up the vomit before a janitor arrived.
The 61-year-old Rittgers, a 1975 St. Catherine's graduate, has been so dedicated at several positions in her profession for the last 40 years that she carries on even though she could be retired by now. And she had made a difference throughout her career.
One of her most enduring memories is a premature baby being born to a mother with several other children when Rittgers was working as a nurse case manager in the neonatal intensive care unit. When concerns about the family's living conditions came to light, Rittgers contacted the Public Health nurse to do a home visit. Safety concerns were identified and the landlord was forced to address the deficiencies.
"Initially, she was suspicious of my motives for this home visit and was angry with me," Rittgers said of the mother involved. "Once she realized I was helping her, she was very appreciative."
Q & A
What is your favorite nursing memory?
I have many memories over the years. One of them was working on an Easter Sunday, probably in the 80s. It was always important to ambulate the surgical patients in the hallway twice on the day shift. We decided to make it fun and made Easter bonnets out of paper plates and string and decorated them with gloves, packets of lubricant, and whatever else we could find. We ambulated the patients while singing songs from "The Easter Parade." It made the patients smile and forget about their pain.
Did you have a mentor?
I've had many mentors over the years.... As a new grad working on the p.m. shift, I learned a lot from my LPNs (licensed practical nurse) and nursing assistants. I was in charge, but they taught me the nitty gritty of how to provide cares and comfort to my patients.
My head nurse on 3 Main taught me how to be organized and how to be in charge of the staff and be responsible for 19 patients on a major surgical floor. (Back in those days, we actually had a minor surgical floor and patients were in the hospital before and after minor surgical procedures!) The role of the charge nurse was to assess all the patients twice a day, make rounds with the surgeons, process the physician orders and communicate with staff. As a new charge nurse on day shift, I made morning rounds assessing the patients while the other RNs (registered nurse), LPNs, and aides performed their morning duties. When they finished, I was to give them report on what they needed to do for their patients for the day. The problem was, they were all finished and waiting for me because I was doing their work ... changing dressings, helping patients to the bathroom, and whatever else the patient needed while I was in the room. It delayed everyone's schedule for the day! It got to the point that my head nurse gave me a pin to wear on the days I was in charge that said "No More Mr. Nice Guy!" I still have that pin.
What is your favorite quote that pertains to your job?
I have a pillow in my living room that someone gave me. It says, "Nursing is a Work of Heart." I would hope that everyone that goes into nursing feels that way.
