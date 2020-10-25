Rising anxiety for travelers nationally as COVID cases spike

“It’s gonna take that rate an extra year to get back up to where it was. You can obviously get deals right now because they’re looking to fill rooms. For us locally, the average rate countywide is down 18%, 20% from last year.”

Restaurants, Blank said, “started to hold their own a bit in late summer” with the expansion of outdoor dining options, but challenges are coming to the forefront with the arrival of the colder late fall and winter weather.

“They might be in for a rough go here as it gets colder,” Blank said of Racine County restaurants, particularly with the current 25% state-mandated indoor occupancy limits.

2021 Activity Guide impacted

The 2021 issue of the Real Racine Activity Guide has been impacted by COVID-19 as well, with Blank reporting that guide advertising revenues are running 60% of year-prior levels.

“For the small retailers, hotels and restaurants, it’s gonna be a tough sell for them,” Blank said of visitor guide advertising. “I don’t know how much of that we’re gonna get. We know that a lot of the small guys might not feel like it’s something they can do.”