Rising anxiety for travelers nationally as COVID cases spike

RACINE — With sharply spiking rates of COVID-19 infections across Wisconsin and around the nation, U.S. travelers are becoming increasing skittish heading into the holiday travel season.
Appearing before the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission on Monday, Real Racine Executive Director Dave Blank shared a six-page “Update on American Travel in the Period of Coronavirus” report from San Francisco-based tourism industry market research firm Destination Analysts.
Blank said the “statistically significant” report indicated that the recent steep rise in COVID cases across the U.S. is clouding the prospects of the travel and hospitality industry heading into Thanksgiving and Christmas, historically among the heaviest travel times of the year. Findings in the report were gathered during a sampling window from Oct. 16-18.
Every week since March 15, Destination Analysts has surveyed 1,200-plus American travelers about their thoughts, feelings, perceptions and behaviors surrounding travel in the wake of the global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
Survey findings
“There’s the perception of COVID-19 versus the reality of COVID-19,” Blank told commission members. “People are all over the map on that.”
Key findings in the survey include high concerns among Americans about contracting the virus and its impact on personal finances on the national economy, as well as growing pessimism about the course that the virus will take in the U.S., all trends that are adversely impacting travel readiness and trip plans.
The survey found that 25% fewer Americans will be traveling to celebrate the holidays this year, with the majority of those not traveling offering a pandemic-related reason for their decision. Of those that are choosing to travel for the holidays, they are planning to take nearly 2-1/2 trips on average, with 35.4% planning to travel by air. A total of 27.8% of respondents plan to decrease their spending on holiday trips this year relative to last year. More than a third of holiday travelers plan to test themselves for COVID-19 prior to traveling.
The survey found that nearly 40% of convention travelers have plans to attend a convention or group meeting in 2021, with growing levels of trust in conference organizers to institute proper safety protocols and fellow attendees to behave appropriately.
That being said, the travel industry faces a real threat from virtual meetings to the volume and economic impact of business and convention travel. While 60% of survey respondents say they prefer or strongly prefer in-person conferences and conventions to virtual formats, 20% are neutral and 20% prefer virtual.
Racine County tourism still impacted by COVID
Closer to home, Blank reported to The Journal Times in a follow-up interview that year-to-date room tax collections in Racine County are running 35% behind 2019 figures, although room occupancy levels are seeing some recovery.
“Limited service hotel properties near the Interstate are doing okay,” Blank said. “They’re not setting any records, they’re still running behind last year. The full-service properties – Delta in Mount Pleasant and DoubleTree in Downtown Racine – are the lowest occupancy properties. They’re the highest-priced ones and they’re also the ones doing meetings and conventions, and right now there are no meetings and conventions going on, not here and not really anywhere. Until those come back they’re gonna be hurting.”
A bright spot, Blank said, is the full-service properties are starting to book weddings for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in 2021.
And while “business travel hasn’t been picking up yet” as “the big companies haven’t started traveling,” Blank said “smaller corporate travel is starting to occur at the Fairfields, Holiday Expresses and Country Inns.”
Support Local Journalism
Looking at national projections, Blank said hotel occupancy rates are anticipated to recover to 95% of 2019 levels by the end of 2021, while average room rates aren’t expect to recover until the end of 2022.
“The financial aspects of a hotel is a combination of occupancy and rate,” he said, noting that due to COVID there are “no huge events” in either Racine or nearby Milwaukee for the foreseeable future to fill up the county’s hotels, as compared to years past.
“It’s gonna take that rate an extra year to get back up to where it was. You can obviously get deals right now because they’re looking to fill rooms. For us locally, the average rate countywide is down 18%, 20% from last year.”
Restaurants, Blank said, “started to hold their own a bit in late summer” with the expansion of outdoor dining options, but challenges are coming to the forefront with the arrival of the colder late fall and winter weather.
“They might be in for a rough go here as it gets colder,” Blank said of Racine County restaurants, particularly with the current 25% state-mandated indoor occupancy limits.
2021 Activity Guide impacted
The 2021 issue of the Real Racine Activity Guide has been impacted by COVID-19 as well, with Blank reporting that guide advertising revenues are running 60% of year-prior levels.
“For the small retailers, hotels and restaurants, it’s gonna be a tough sell for them,” Blank said of visitor guide advertising. “I don’t know how much of that we’re gonna get. We know that a lot of the small guys might not feel like it’s something they can do.”
While Real Racine will hold its print run steady at 70,000 copies, Blank said the page count will be cut and the number of distribution outlets for the guide in metro Milwaukee and Chicago will be selectively pared from the present 350 locations in an effort to cut costs and “make it worthwhile” to publish the guide.
Looking ahead
With the number of COVID-19 cases surging in Wisconsin and across the nation, Blank admits it’s hard to predict what the future will hold for Racine County’s tourism industry in 2021.
That being said, Blank noted that Real Racine adapted quickly to a changing tourism landscape when COVID first hit Wisconsin back in the spring, significantly impacting leisure and business travel and hospitality business, with scores of events scuttled and many tourism-drawing venues temporarily close.
“We had to pivot come April,” Blank said. “This year we really made a push on outdoor-oriented activities. The beach was front and center of our advertising all summer long. The number two attraction people were looking for this year was beaches …. We also promoted bicycle riding, canoeing, kayaking – things you could do outdoors.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.