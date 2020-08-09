Ripple effect: Move to virtual convention means lost business, opportunities for Racine County

RACINE — Hopes ran high for a significant spillover economic impact on Racine County when the Democratic National Committee announced on March 11, 2019 that Milwaukee had been selected as host city for the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
One global pandemic later, expectations for some 50,000 national and international visitors being drawn to the region have evaporated along with the anticipated significant economic boon of the world stage showplace gathering.
The convention in Downtown Milwaukee was delayed from its original July 13-16 date at Fiserv Forum to Aug. 17-20 at the Wisconsin Center as the convention was significantly dialed back to a virtual convention, with Forbes on Aug. 4 estimating only about 300 convention-related visitors, including media personnel, are now expected to visit Milwaukee.
On Wednesday, the DNC announced that presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden is now slated to give his acceptance speech from his home state of Delaware. Scheduled convention speakers are now also bypassing Milwaukee, speaking remotely as well.
Lost opportunity
While the changes are understandable given the public health concerns surrounding the ongoing and evolving COVID-19 pandemic, there’s nevertheless a palpable sense of disappointment across the region regarding the lost financial infusion into the area economy and opportunities to showcase Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin on a national and global scale.
“It would bring people from around the country that might have otherwise never heard of, let alone visited, Racine, Wisconsin," said Shannon Powell, chief of staff and communications director for the City of Racine. "However, in the midst of a pandemic, there is probably no way to conduct a safe convention with tens of thousands of people. It’s unfortunate, but it is the right call to scale it down. As we see COVID-19 cases increase, both in Wisconsin and around the nation, we still have to take the proper precautions to protect public health.”
While state delegations were slated to stay in 2,926 Milwaukee-area hotel rooms and another 2,841 hotel rooms in northern Illinois at Rosemont (just outside O'Hare International Airport) and Lake County (just across the state line), Racine County nevertheless stood set to benefit from an influx of non-delegate convention attendees and visitors, including about 50 members of the international news media.
“We definitely were gonna get some rooms,” said David Blank, president and CEO Real Racine, the tourism promotional agency for greater Racine. “That would have been nice.”
Additionally, Blank said Racine County also stood to receive an influx of “push-out” lodging bookings from business and leisure travelers displaced by the massive political convention in Milwaukee.
And lodging bookings, in turn, have the potential to benefit the surrounding retail and restaurant trade.
As things now stand with the virtual convention, Blank said the DNC is an economic bust for Racine County.
“It’s very disappointing,” Blank said. “Initially, there would have been, potentially, a major (economic) impact from the convention. Given its present form, there is no impact for Racine County.”
Also impacts Downtown Racine
The massive downsizing of the convention also has had a ripple effect on Downtown Racine according to Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corp., a nonprofit organization that manages day-to-day economic development efforts in Downtown Racine.
“We had several large events and activities in motion to draw the DNC attendees to Downtown Racine, but as COVID-19 took its toll we recognized it would be yet another setback economically for Downtown,” Kruse noted.
Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the downsized DNC convention, Kruse is nevertheless optimistic about the future of Downtown Racine.
“The ability of Downtown businesses to pivot has been crucial for their survival this year,” she said. “Looking ahead, however, it will provide them additional long-term resiliency. From selling online to changing the types of products offered to adding outdoor dining and sidewalk sales, the merchants are working harder than ever for only a portion of the sales they once made.”
Other impacts
The move to a downsized virtual convention also has impacted security plans, with the City of Milwaukee originally budgeting for around 3,000 outside law enforcement officers, including some from the Racine Police Department, to assist Milwaukee Police during the convention.
“Early on in the planning process, the Racine Police Department pledged support for special investigative operations associated with the DNC (not patrol operations),” Racine Police Chief Art Howell told The Journal Times on Friday. “With the transition to a virtual convention, the need for the previously-requested investigative support is significantly diminished.”
