CALEDONIA — Another business is coming to the Interstate 94 corridor, a move that fits into the Village of Caledonia’s long-term goals.

Right Trailers is moving across the highway, from its Raymond location at 289 27th St. to Frontage Road (Highway 41) in Caledonia.

The about-20,760-square-foot commercial building is planned to have outdoor storage and outdoor display of merchandise and will be located on Highway 41 with an address directly south of 6009 Highway 41.

At its meeting June 13, the Caledonia Village Board unanimously approved one ordinance and three resolutions pertaining to Right Trailers, a commercial trailer sales and service business.

The ordinance approved a request to rezone about 25 acres on the western side of the property from B-4, planned business district, to B-3, planned business district. The three resolutions approved a sign plan, allowed additional time to begin construction and allowed for the business’s operation, and approved a site, building and operations plan.

Right Trailers has been in Wisconsin for five years and has other locations, including two in Florida.

The trailer dealer had been renting its Raymond location. Right Trailers Controller Jessica Watson said the company purchased the Caledonia piece of property with the intention of building a new location.

“It was probably one of the better priced properties in that area,” Watson said. “It’s close to the interstate, good visibility.”

Retail trailer sales and a service center are planned for the new location. Watson said it will be similar to a car dealership.

‘Better readability’

The building will be constructed of precast concrete wall panels that will be painted.

Right Trailers has future plans to expand the building by approximately 39,000 square feet for warehouse space.

The outdoor display area will be crushed gravel and have designated lanes where golf carts will be used to bring customers to various trailer displays on site. The use of golf carts on the gravel portions of the site should keep dust at a minimum, according a Planning Commission report.

Access to the site will be limited to business hours. Right Trailers proposed to install a motorized sliding gate at the entrance of the site for security purposes.

The building is to be 24 feet tall with a wall sign six feet tall, centered on the building over the front entrance.

As the business abuts the Interstate, the intent is for the sign to be seen from the freeway.

The proposed pole sign would have two cabinets. Overall, the size of the proposed pole sign was 252 square feet and village staff recommended a reduction to 108 square feet.

“Due to the building’s proximity to the freeway, allowing for larger signs is appropriate,” Development Director Peter Wagner wrote in the Planning Commission report. “The two signs should not create clutter or confusion along the freeway corridor, and should not be a distraction to drivers, and should provide better readability from the freeway.”

Watson said southeastern Wisconsin has been “a really good area” for the company.

“We’ve been very successful within Kenosha and through Caledonia and Racine,” she said. “We’re looking forward to getting started and hopefully having a long lasting relationship in the state of Wisconsin and Racine County.”

10 industries where truck drivers earn the most 10 industries where truck drivers earn the most #10. Natural gas distribution #9. Communications equipment manufacturing #8. Spectator sports #7. Medical and diagnostic laboratories #6. Couriers and express delivery services #5. Support activities for water transportation #4. Coal mining #3. Electric power generation, transmission, and distribution #2. Rail transportation #1. Deep sea, coastal, and Great Lakes water transportation