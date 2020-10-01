'Right now more than ever, there couldn’t be a bigger need': Event to help veterans Saturday at Monument Square

Volunteers will then deliver a resource bag to each veteran filled with pamphlets from local veteran resources to assist with housing and homelessness, as well as gift cards from Piggly Wiggly, Walgreens, Jimmy John's and gas cards for those who need it. Those who need it will also be supplied with pants, shirts, cold weather gear and sleeping bags as well as personal hygiene items.

“Stand Down is ultimately to address individuals suffering from homelessness,” Zdroik said. “Veteran homelessness is obviously a very serious issue.”

Veteran attendees will receive bag lunches from Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly and can receive a free flu shot during the event.

“A lot of veterans out there, they completely seclude themselves and they don’t talk to anyone,” Zdroik said. “And the hopes of having a stand down is we all take a step back in order to help those who need an extra hand.”

After the event, Veterans Services plans to follow up with the veterans to offer additional help moving forward.

Coming at the right time

Last year around 150 veterans walked through the Stand Down event, but Zdroik said he’s planning for 200 this year, as he believes people might be in greater need this year due to COVID-19.