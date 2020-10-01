'Right now more than ever, there couldn’t be a bigger need': Event to help veterans Saturday at Monument Square

RACINE — Racine County Veterans Services’ annual Stand Down event helps veterans experiencing homelessness, or at risk of it, get ready for winter. But it’s also a way to connect veterans services they might not know exist.
“What we find out a lot from veterans in the community is that they are unaware of anything we do,” said Racine County Veterans Service Office Zachary Zdroik. “A lot of times veterans don’t think there’s benefits out there for them. Once we start talking, they’re always surprised and there’s always something.”
Typically Stand Down events, which Veterans Services has hosted annually for many years, take place indoors. Veterans can walk through the event, where various organizations that offer services to veterans are set up.
This year, the event will be drive-through or walk-up at 512 Monument Square.
Veterans are encouraged to drive up to ensure proper social distancing, but those without vehicles can walk up.
Vehicles can pull up to the designated spots on Monument Square between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Racine County volunteer teams will go to the car and give the veteran a quick form to fill out and will provide items and services based on the veteran’s specific needs.
Volunteers will then deliver a resource bag to each veteran filled with pamphlets from local veteran resources to assist with housing and homelessness, as well as gift cards from Piggly Wiggly, Walgreens, Jimmy John's and gas cards for those who need it. Those who need it will also be supplied with pants, shirts, cold weather gear and sleeping bags as well as personal hygiene items.
“Stand Down is ultimately to address individuals suffering from homelessness,” Zdroik said. “Veteran homelessness is obviously a very serious issue.”
Veteran attendees will receive bag lunches from Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly and can receive a free flu shot during the event.
“A lot of veterans out there, they completely seclude themselves and they don’t talk to anyone,” Zdroik said. “And the hopes of having a stand down is we all take a step back in order to help those who need an extra hand.”
After the event, Veterans Services plans to follow up with the veterans to offer additional help moving forward.
Coming at the right time
Last year around 150 veterans walked through the Stand Down event, but Zdroik said he’s planning for 200 this year, as he believes people might be in greater need this year due to COVID-19.
“Right now more than ever, there couldn’t be a bigger need,” Zdroik said. “With COVID, we’ve all been impacted by it.”
Besides the help with food and clothing, Zdroik said the most important part of the event is getting veterans connected with the services they may need.
“More than anything else we want them to get connected with our office, so we can help them moving forward whether that’s getting housing or mental health,” Zdroik said. “Whatever their need is, we’re hoping to address that later on.”
Interested veterans should bring their DD 214 or military discharge paper, their Veterans Affairs ID or their Wisconsin driver’s license. There will be a Veterans Service Officer on-site to help veterans who do not have their discharge papers.
