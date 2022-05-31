Rift growing among Wisconsin Republicans over John Tate II

Certain Republican legislators among the party’s rank-and-file are continuing to raise their volume in opposition to Parole Commission Chairman John Tate II, who is also president of the Racine City Council.

It is part of a small but growing rift between Republican legislative leaders in Wisconsin and lower-ranking lawmakers.

Last week, state Sen. Steve Nass, a Whitewater Republican whose district included a slice of southwestern Racine County until this year, issued a statement saying “I will not defend the failure of the Senate Republican leadership to act on firing John Tate as Chairman-designee of the Wisconsin Parole Commission following the near paroling of wife-killer Douglas Balsewicz.”

Balsewicz, in 1997, stabbed his wife, Johanna Rose, to death. Their children were later found covered in their mother’s blood.

Earlier this spring, Balsewicz’s parole was approved by the Parole Commission, prompting an outcry from the victim’s family. Following pressure from the family, Republicans, the public, and later Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Tate had Balsewicz’s parole rescinded on May 13 — potentially opening the state to a lawsuit that the state would likely lose.

Balsewicz had been due to be released May 17 after serving 25 years of an 80-year sentence; he became eligible for parole after 20 years of incarceration.

Like many others appointed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Tate was never confirmed to his position by the Republican legislature. As such, he could be removed from office if the legislature gets together to vote on Tate’s appointment, and then Republicans vote him out. State Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, aimed to force an extraordinary legislative session to remove Tate from office. But the Republican leaders of the state legislature didn’t support it and the proposal now seems dead.

At least one other Republican has indicated that they believe Roth and Nass are making “knee-jerk reactions” in response to the controversy.

Wisconsin Right Now, a conservative-led online news outlet, reported Friday, that “State Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, said he doesn’t ‘know the facts’ about … (the) now reversed decision to release a convicted wife killer early, so he’s not sure if it’s egregious enough to fire him.”

Wisconsin Right Now quoted Kapenga, the Senate’s president, as saying “We don’t have the facts yet. I support finding out what all the facts are. Once we understand that, then I can make a decision that, yes, this is the right thing to do because he’s (John Tate’s) totally out of line.”

The sister of the deceased responded to Kapenga with a letter that stated “You can fire Tate right now and you WON’T because you need to know the facts???? You saw the news, you read all the articles in the paper, you saw our family on TV with all the facts. I can give you the transcripts so you HAVE THE FACTS and can make your decision. The facts are there. THOSE ARE THE FACTS. THIS IS DISGUSTING and again another Senator outright passing the buck.”

The Legislature isn’t due to reconvene until January.

Nass continued: “On this issue, my leadership is absolutely wrong on the policy, the politics and the morality of their refusal to fire Tate by scheduling a vote on his appointment. Why is my leadership now part of the process started by the Evers administration to victimize this family all over again? It is a fact that John Tate has refused to resign. It is a fact that Governor Tony Evers has refused to remove Tate from his position.

“It is now also a fact that the Senate Republican majority is refusing to carry out our constitutional authority based on flimsy excuses. Those senators advancing such excuses are wrong on the policy, the politics and the morality.”

