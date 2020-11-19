KENOSHA — Angel Sanchez, 25, loved to ride his bike. He rode everywhere.

He was riding his bike on Nov. 4, 2019, when he was struck by a motorist. He died 13 days later.

So on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of his death, his large extended family rode their bikes in his honor from the accident scene to the cemetery.

The procession included not only people on their bikes, but also people in cars honking their horns to honor Sanchez’s memory, escorted to the cemetery by the Kenosha Police Department.

Watch out for bikes Distracted drivers, bigger vehicles and distracted drivers driving bigger vehicles are the primary reasons cited by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for increases in pedestrians and bicyclists being killed in 2018 and 2019. According to a report last year from the NHTSA, 17 pedestrians and two bicyclists were killed daily (on average) in 2018 in the U.S., representing a 3.4% increases in deaths to pedestrians and a 6.3% increase in deaths to cyclists. In total in 2018, 857 cyclists in the U.S. were killed in traffic crashes. 2019 and 2020 government data was not immediately available.

The crash

On Nov. 4, 2019, Angel was riding his bike with his cousin, Alexjandro Jaramillo, in the 3400 block of 80th Street at about 9:38 p.m. when he was struck from behind by a car.

Sanchez hit the hood and then the windshield of the car. He was not wearing a helmet and sustained extensive head injuries. Sanchez was rushed to the hospital and eventually to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. On Nov. 17, the family made the difficult decision to cease life support after being told there was no hope for his recovery.

The driver of the car that hit Angel Sanchez did not stop nor render aid. The driver pulled over about a block away.

According to the police report, the damage to the vehicle was so extensive the vehicle was rendered not drivable.

After eight months, Sanchez’s family learned there would be no charges against the driver of the vehicle. The report alleged that Sanchez was wearing dark clothing and was riding without the lights the law requires of bicyclists riding in low light conditions.

The Sanchez family disputed some of the claims of the investigation. For example, the report claimed the bike did not have reflectors, but the family insisted it did.

Additionally, Jaramillo claimed the car appeared to be speeding.

For these reasons, finding closure has been difficult.

Senorina Alvarez, Angel Sanchez’s mother, said the doctors told the family that he was hit so hard that only a miracle could save him.

She said the driver did not so much as apologize for the accident while she has to visit her son in the cemetery.

“A mom should never bury her child,” Senorina Alvarez said.

A beautiful evening for a ride

At the cemetery on Tuesday, the family unveiled Angel Sanchez’s headstone.

After the memorial, Laura Diaz, a member of Sanchez’s extended family, said she hoped the event in his honor — and finally having a headstone — would help the family begin to have closure.

“It was a beautiful day,” she said. “We watched the sun going down as people were riding their bikes into the cemetery.”

“It was a beautiful sight to see,” Diaz added.

“We ride for Angel,” Senorina Alvarez said. “He used to ride his bike everywhere, so for him, we honor him by riding from the accident scene to the cemetery.”

Jessica Jasso, Sanchez’s girlfriend, spoke about her loss.

“A whole year and here were are, having to visit our Angel in the cemetery,” she said.

“And to think that we still have years to live without him is heartbreaking,” Jasso added. “I hope Angel was able to feel all the love that was sent to him at his one-year celebration.”

On hand in the procession were Sanchez’s five siblings, who spoke of their brother after the memorial.

Angel Sanchez’s older sister, Daisy Sanchez, said sometimes it has been hard to go on living without her brother.

“The whole bike ride, all I kept thinking about was you, we rode for you, Angel,” Daisy said and added, “I hope we made you proud.”

Liliana Sanchez, 10, said she wished she had her big brother to check on her every night, as he use to do, just to make sure everything was okay.

“I just miss him so much,” Melissa Contreras said of her brother. “I miss his presence, his smile, his big bear hugs,”

“He’ll forever be missed by us,” she said.

Sanchez’s younger brother, Andy, reflected on the many roles of his big brother.

“Having a big brother doesn’t just mean you have an older sibling,” Andy Alvarez said. “Having a big brother means you have a role model, a best friend, someone who has your back no matter what.”

Andy Alvarez credited his big brother for helping to make him the man he has become by guiding him.

“When I lost him, I lost a huge part of myself,” Andy Alvarez added. “But he is in a better place, and I know even though he’s not physically here with me, he’s still watching over me just like he always has.”

This story has been updated with the correct surname for one of Angel Sanchez's siblings.

