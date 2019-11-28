$1-2 rides available for those in need of transportation for Racine County jobs

RACINE — To help her save money and obtain transportation to her training that eventually got her a job at Foxconn, Tasha Ratliff enlisted in the Commute to Careers program through the Department of Workforce Development and Racine County.
For a person to be eligible for the Commute to Careers program, they need to self-identify as having a transportation barrier, which could mean no easy access to public transportation, no reliable vehicle, no driver’s license to name a few of the different types of barriers.
Once county officials confirm the barrier, the person could be eligible for the program, however it only applies to people traveling within the county.
Nicole Urquhart, founder of Baby Express, a division of Community Health Transit in Racine, has a contract with the county to be involved in the Commute to Careers program.
“We can cover rides to and from employment and training for Racine residents with transportation barriers,” Urquhart said, adding the first rides are free for riders until they get their first paycheck.
Once they get that paycheck rides are just $1 for trips east of Interstate 94 and $2 for trips to Burlington.
Urquhart said earlier this month that they serve 51 people; of that group, nine were transported to job training, 20% have a disability and 85% traveled “to and from areas lacking public transportation.”
Ratliff said having Commute to Careers helps her significantly.
“The buses don’t go all the way out to (Highway) KR, you know what I’m saying? Or to (Highway) H,” Ratliff said. “When I was working at McDonald’s, the bus only runs a certain amount of times.”
Urquhart, an U.S. Air Force veteran who was activated during the Gulf War, added 92% of scheduled trips to training were successfully delivered on time.
“We’re working with individuals who want to have good attendance,” Urquhart said. “We’re reducing the rate of absenteeism at jobs that they have and training.”
Urquhart said they transport people within the county seven days a week.
“It has broken generational curses in receiving assistance,” Urquhart said. “We have houses now that do not rely on food stamps, medical, they get all of that with jobs they’re getting west of (Interstate 94).”
Anyone interested in learning more about the Commute to Careers program can contact Teresa Love at 262-638-6622 or by email at Teresa.Love@racinecounty.com.