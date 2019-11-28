$1-2 rides available for those in need of transportation for Racine County jobs

RACINE — To help her save money and obtain transportation to her training that eventually got her a job at Foxconn, Tasha Ratliff enlisted in the Commute to Careers program through the Department of Workforce Development and Racine County.

For a person to be eligible for the Commute to Careers program, they need to self-identify as having a transportation barrier, which could mean no easy access to public transportation, no reliable vehicle, no driver’s license to name a few of the different types of barriers.

Once county officials confirm the barrier, the person could be eligible for the program, however it only applies to people traveling within the county.

Nicole Urquhart, founder of Baby Express, a division of Community Health Transit in Racine, has a contract with the county to be involved in the Commute to Careers program.

“We can cover rides to and from employment and training for Racine residents with transportation barriers,” Urquhart said, adding the first rides are free for riders until they get their first paycheck.

Once they get that paycheck rides are just $1 for trips east of Interstate 94 and $2 for trips to Burlington.

