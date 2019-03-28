WIND POINT — A familiar face has returned to the Wind Point Village Board.
At its March 14 meeting, the Village Board unanimously appointed Richard “Casey” Jones to fill the board vacancy created by the Jan. 26 resignation of Trustee Robert Quam.
Quam had served on the board since May 2014. According to Village President Susan Sanabria, Quam resigned because he has taken on a new business opportunity that he expects will be very demanding on his schedule.
“His expertise as an appraiser served the village very well, and we were sorry to lose him,” Sanabria told The Journal Times.
Jones previously served as a village trustee from 2006-13. In addition to his experience as a trustee, Jones has worked as the volunteer and experiential programs manager, and as an adjunct faculty member, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He holds a bachelor’s of science degree in labor economics and sociology from UW-Parkside.
In a village announcement of his appointment, Jones said he looks forward to the opportunity to give back to the community where he has been a longtime resident.
Jones was appointed to fill the remainder of Quam’s term which is set to expire in May 2020.
Village Board search
Meanwhile, Sanabria said, the Village Board is in the second stage of its search for a new village administrator/clerk-treasurer.
The village has contracted with Public Administration Associates to find a replacement for Michael Hawes. He left the administrator/clerk-treasurer position in February to become Union Grove’s village administrator.
The application period for the Wind Point administrator post closed Feb. 28. Sanabria said the board should make a selection by about mid-April, after the April Village Board meeting.
In the absence of an administrator/clerk-treasurer, Sanabria and village Trustee Donald Gloo have been filling in where they can at the village offices, 215 E. Four Mile Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.