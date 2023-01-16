Richard Bong State Recreation Area closer to acquiring land

BRIGHTON — With grants and donations the Bong Naturalist Association is now even closer to acquiring 132 acres of land to add to Richard Bong State Recreation Area. All but $20,707 of the $1.3 million needed to close the deal has been raised and the closing date has been extended into February. This is your chance to leave a legacy — donate whatever you can and keep this 132 acres open for recreation and protected for wildlife.

The land was originally part of the Bong Airbase purchase in the 1950s. After the base project was canceled, land was divided amongst four school districts and the Recreation Area. For years, the original owner has allowed the public access to that portion from the Bong Recreation Area as the Blue hiking trail. The horse trail is also located there and hunting is allowed.

Association members are appealing to Racine and Kenosha County businesses and private individuals for help. To make a donation, go to paypal.com/instantcommerce/checkout/RLYFXZ2FWDLHQ. Once into PayPal, people can use a credit card or bank debit card if they don’t have a PayPal account. For larger donations or to make other arrangements, send an email to bongnaturalistassociation@gmail.com.

Donations will be permanently recognized based on level of giving. Bong Naturalist Association is nonprofit organization; gifts are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. For details, go to bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 414-331-0065.