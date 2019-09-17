RACINE — With a decision on whether to prosecute the police sergeant who killed Ty’ Rese West planning to be announced on Wednesday, the Racine Interfaith Coalition is asking the community for a “moment of silent prayer” for the West family and Racine community at noon Wednesday.
The Racine Interfaith Coalition posted the following message on its Facebook page:
“As we face a potential event on Wednesday that may divide our community, the Racine Interfaith Coalition encourages all community members to join us in a moment of silent prayer at noon in support of the friends and family of Ty’Rese West and the entire Racine community.
“Violence in any form is a tragedy that we must all work collectively to prevent. We also believe that the health of our community depends on developing trust and transparency between the law enforcement and every community member.
“The vision of RIC is a beloved community where every member contributes to the health and well-being of all and inclusion, justice, equity and compassion prevail.
“To that end, we will continue to work to inspire and mobilize faith-based congregations to address issues of economic and social injustice through education, advocacy and community organizing.
“We invite all members of the community to begin a dialogue about how we can help heal our community and reduce the violence that shatters lives, families, neighborhoods and our beloved Racine.”
Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson is planning to meet with the West family at 6 p.m. Wednesday before announcing her decision as to whether to prosecute Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese, who shot and killed West on June 15.
Racine can be a dangerous crime ridden City - no doubt - and every Cop wants to go home alive shift his\her shift. Blue Lives Matter.
But so does everyone else's.
Tyrese was being a danger to himself - riding a bicycle at night without a light - and after the Officer signaled for him to pull over - Tyrese ran away. That should have been end of story.
Instead Tyrese was shot 5 times - if I remember correctly - including at least one to the back and two to the head.
Since when is riding an unlighted bicycle at night a crime? And an executable offense? Resulting in an Officer firing 5 bullets and a needless death.
At best - Officer Giese might have confiscated the bike and let it be claimed at a later date if the owner so wanted. Otherwise - he should have never instigated a stop or gave chase.
State of Wisconsin shares guilt in the crime of murder against Tyrese West. PERIOD.
What is the real Faith of Racine Interfaith Coalition?
It is Evil?
Is it Luciferian?
Is One World Religion Satanic?
What religion was Frank Lloyd Wright?
Was Frank Lloyd Wright a Satanic pedophile?
Is that why his work is celebrated in Racine?
What is Unitarianism?
What is Kabbalah?
What is Scientology?
What is OTO?
Ask Me Why Racine Is Evil
RIC...is a antagonistic racist and divisive group of anarchist...You RIC and this paper are driving for a riot..You are pushing for more street violence over a shooting that happened directly because Tyreese West caused it...
One of the greatest Xtians in history has typed...and so it is written....
Had to look up Xtians. LOL! One of the newest religions around - and claiming that if you don't believe and follow you'll go to H-E- Double Toothpicks. LOL!
Last time I checked riding a bicycle without lights is not a death penalty offense. Nor is not stopping for police. If you want to arrest him arrest him. But don't put him down on the street like a dog.
RIC....Here's a novel idea.........STICK IT WHERE THE SUN DOESN'T SHINE!!!!
So, no prayers?
That seems to be a rather popular sport - in the Catholic Church - wouldn't you agree - Tan Sandy? And more and more in movies that are produced in California featuring unclad Actors.
