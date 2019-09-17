{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — With a decision on whether to prosecute the police sergeant who killed Ty’ Rese West planning to be announced on Wednesday, the Racine Interfaith Coalition is asking the community for a “moment of silent prayer” for the West family and Racine community at noon Wednesday.

The Racine Interfaith Coalition posted the following message on its Facebook page:

“As we face a potential event on Wednesday that may divide our community, the Racine Interfaith Coalition encourages all community members to join us in a moment of silent prayer at noon in support of the friends and family of Ty’Rese West and the entire Racine community.

“Violence in any form is a tragedy that we must all work collectively to prevent. We also believe that the health of our community depends on developing trust and transparency between the law enforcement and every community member.

“The vision of RIC is a beloved community where every member contributes to the health and well-being of all and inclusion, justice, equity and compassion prevail.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

“To that end, we will continue to work to inspire and mobilize faith-based congregations to address issues of economic and social injustice through education, advocacy and community organizing.

“We invite all members of the community to begin a dialogue about how we can help heal our community and reduce the violence that shatters lives, families, neighborhoods and our beloved Racine.”

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson is planning to meet with the West family at 6 p.m. Wednesday before announcing her decision as to whether to prosecute Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese, who shot and killed West on June 15.

+22 In photos: Basketball tournament honors memory of Ty'Rese West, Donte Shannon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments