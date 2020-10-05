RIC annual banquet, auction set

RACINE — The Racine Interfaith Coalition will hold its annual banquet and silent auction from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave.

“Working for Racial Equity” is the topic for speakers Scott Terry and Jessica Diaz. Terry is an educator and artist who founded Black Humanity Now and The Sentinel Mentors Initiative. Diaz is the WISDOM state immigration organizer.

A silent auction will be held and food trucks will be on site for lunch purchases. People should bring a lawn chair and social distancing protocols will be followed.

Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased via the RIC Facebook page, by calling the RIC office at 262-635-9532 or via email at ricracine1993@gmail.com. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, Oct. 9. They will not be sold at the door.

