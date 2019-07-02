RACINE — As summer heats up, it’s possible more emergency calls could be made from places such as North Beach, the riverfront or a hiking trail. In the past, it was difficult for the Racine Fire Department to get to those locations quickly.
But on Thursday, the Fire Department will odebut its newest emergency tool — a rescue utility terrain vehicle.
Racine Fire Lt. Mike DeGarmo said it took the department about two years to get the UTV, which is the first for the department.
“This UTV will improve our overall ability to respond to emergencies, specifically special rescue incidents that occur near waterways, on uneven or dense terrain and in densely crowed areas,” DeGarmo said. “It gives us the ability to access incidents in locations which our larger apparatus cannot.”
DeGarmo said the UTV will be housed at Station 1, 810 Eighth St., and will be made available to surrounding municipalities as needed. DeGarmo added that the department is working out the details as to how other municipalities can request the UTV.
The Racine Community Foundation provided the bulk of the funding for the vehicle, via a $24,000 grant. The RCF, as well as other companies and organizations that contributed, are recognized with their logos on the side of the unit.
“It’s a great day for the community and the Fire Department that they have this type of vehicle to help out in whatever way think it’s going to be used best,” said Liz Powell, RCF executive director. “They’ve been very good stewards so far, they’ve been great to work with.”
The UTV has an enclosed cabin that fits up to six people and can be used year-round. It also has a rescue "skid" to transfer a patient or medical assistant, a winch and storage for medical equipment.
“In the past, RFD personnel have been injured in the course of manually moving patients in a rescue basket, which often occurs over difficult or challenging terrain,” DeGarmo said. “The UTV will prevent such injuries from occurring and allow patients to be moved more quickly to a med unit for further treatment and transportation.”
DeGarmo said while the UTV is the first of its kind for the city, the neighboring South Shore Fire Department has a similar vehicle that also has wildland firefighting capabilities. The Kenosha Fire Department also has UTV vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.