RFD reports rescue of man trapped in house fire

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Bluff Avenue Tuesday evening after a man called 911 to report his house was on fire and he was trapped on the second-floor balcony.
Two engine companies initiated a fast attack on the fire in the rear of the structure while the truck company used a 24-foot ladder to get the resident off the balcony.
The resident of the home was transported to the hospital by an RFD ambulance. He was treated and released a couple of hours later.
The Red Cross is providing assistance, as did We Energies.
In all, 25 firefighters worked the scene and were able to extinguish the fire in about an hour. RFD firefighters also directed traffic and investigated the fire.
