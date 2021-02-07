RFD quickly extinguishes Deane Boulevard structure fire Saturday

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to a house fire at 11:20 p.m. Saturday on Deane Boulevard.

According to a statement by the RFD, crews responded to the report of smoke in the upstairs of the home.

Engines 1, 5, 6, Truck 1, and Quint 4, Med 1 and Battalion 1 were ultimately dispatched to the fire.

The first unit on scene reported smoke pouring from the eaves on the northeast corner of the house and the status of the response was changed to “working fire,” according to the statement.

The fire was in the south knee wall on the second floor and was quickly extinguished.

A knee wall is short, usually under three feet, that is typically used to support rafters.

Crews from Truck 1 provided ventilation to air the smoke from the home and assisted with overhaul.

All other responding units staged and returned to service nine minutes after arriving.

The occupants of the home had evacuated by the time fire crews arrived. There were no injuries to the occupants or the responding fire crews.

The RFD reminds residents to test their smoke alarms and have them on every level of the house.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0