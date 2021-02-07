RFD quickly extinguishes Deane Boulevard structure fire Saturday

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to a house fire at 11:20 p.m. Saturday on Deane Boulevard.
According to a statement by the RFD, crews responded to the report of smoke in the upstairs of the home.
Engines 1, 5, 6, Truck 1, and Quint 4, Med 1 and Battalion 1 were ultimately dispatched to the fire.
The first unit on scene reported smoke pouring from the eaves on the northeast corner of the house and the status of the response was changed to “working fire,” according to the statement.
The fire was in the south knee wall on the second floor and was quickly extinguished.
A knee wall is short, usually under three feet, that is typically used to support rafters.
Crews from Truck 1 provided ventilation to air the smoke from the home and assisted with overhaul.
All other responding units staged and returned to service nine minutes after arriving.
The occupants of the home had evacuated by the time fire crews arrived. There were no injuries to the occupants or the responding fire crews.
The RFD reminds residents to test their smoke alarms and have them on every level of the house.
Lake Benedict resort during controlled burn
A town of Randall firefighter keeps watch of a fire during a controlled burn at the old Lake Benedict resort.
By Robert Ireland
Upstairs collapsing at old Lake Benedict Resort
Portions of the upstairs collapse at the old Lake Benedict resort during a controlled burn Saturday in the town of Randall.
By Robert Ireland
Firefighters at Lake Benedict resort
Town of Randall Fire Firefighters monitor the scene during a controlled burn at the former Lake Benedict resort on Saturday morning.
By Robert Ireland
Firefighters keeping watch
Firefighters keep watch of a controlled burn to ensure the fire does not spread to nearby buildings Dec. 7 at the former Lake Benedict Restaurant resort property in the town of Randall.
Robert Ireland, Regional News
Keeping watch
Town of Randall Firefighters keep watch of a controlled burn off of Lake Benedict.
By Robert Ireland
Controlled burn at Lake Benedict resort
Town of Randall firefighters keep watch during a controlled burn at the old Lake Benedict resort.
By Robert Ireland
Standing watch
Firefighters in the town of Randall hoped a controlled burn would be completed on Saturday afternoon, but the property owner warned it could smolder for a couple of days.
By Robert Ireland
Controlled burn on Lake Benedict
Town of Randall firefighters train during a controlled burn off of Lake Benedict on Saturday morning.
By Robert Ireland
Controlled burn in the town of Randall
Firefighters monitor a controlled burn at the old Lake Benedict resort Saturday in the town of Randall.
By Robert Ireland
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.